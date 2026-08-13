Buy, Sell Or Hold: IDFC First Bank, Motilal Oswal, Tata Motors CV, HCLTech And Welspun Corp — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of HCL Technologies Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies and Jash Shah, Fundamental Research Analyst, Latin Manharlal provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show

IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 86.55)

Gedia: Hold

Overall short term trend has been positive.

Expecting rally towards Rs 91-Rs 93 on the upside.

Support level is at Rs 84

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (CMP: Rs 897.50)

Shah: Buy

Positive on the stock.

Buy and average it.

Definitely see some good gains in the next one year.

Tata Motors CV (CMP: Rs 474.80)

Gedia: Hold

Suggest continue to hold and even buy.

Overall trend is positive.

Expecting levels of Rs 508-Rs 525 from short term perspective.

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Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 255.60)

Gedia: Hold

In the process of trend reversal.

Hold on to this counter.

Expect levels of Rs 290-Rs 300 on the upside.

Support at Rs 245.

HCL Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,370)

Gedia: Hold

Overall positive on IT space.

One of the outperforming stocks in this last upmove that we have seen from these lows.

Continue to hold with trailing stoploss of Rs 1,325.

Welspun Corp (CMP: Rs 1,883.90)

Gedia: Hold

Upside target is Rs 2,000.

Support level at Rs 1,820.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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