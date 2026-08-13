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Indigo Paints Q1 Results: Profit Zooms 61% As Margins Expand; Revenue Up 20%

IndiGo Paints Ltd. revenue saw a 19.7% uptick to Rs 370 crore, compared to Rs 309 crore in the year-ago period.

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Indigo Paints Q1 Results: Profit Zooms 61% As Margins Expand; Revenue Up 20%
IndiGo Paints Ltd. revenue saw a 19.7% uptick to Rs 370 crore.
Photo Source: Freepik
  • IndiGo Paints' Q1 net profit rose 61.1% to Rs 41.8 crore year-on-year
  • Revenue increased 19.7% to Rs 370 crore compared to last year
  • Ebitda grew 40% to Rs 62 crore versus Rs 44.3 crore in previous fiscal
Are there any reasons for the increase in profit?

IndiGo Paints Ltd.'s consolidated net profit was up 61.1% to Rs 41.8 crore, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. 

The revenue saw a 19.7% uptick to Rs 370 crore, compared to Rs 309 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 40% to Rs 62 crore, compared to Rs 44 crore in the preceding fiscal. The Ebitda margin expanded to 16.8% from 14.3% on a year-on-year basis.

Indigo Paints Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit Up 61.1% To Rs. 41.8 crore Versus Rs. 25.9 crore
  • Revenue Up 19.7% To Rs. 370 crore Versus Rs. 309 crore
  • Ebitda Up 40% To Rs. 62 crore Versus Rs. 44.3 crore
  • Ebitda Margin At 16.8% Versus 14.3% YoY

(This is a developing story.)

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