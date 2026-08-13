JSW Cement Swings To Profit In Q1 Even As Margin Shrinks; Revenue Up 22%

JSW Cement reported a net consolidated profit of Rs 161 crore against a loss of Rs 1,356 crore a year ago. The sharp turnaround, however, came with a profitability trade-off.

Consolidated revenue rose 21.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,896 crore, while the Ebitda declined 7.5% to Rs 299 crore. Consequently, the Ebitda margin narrowed to 15.7% from 20.7%, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company's standalone filing offers a closer look at costs. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,737.89 crore from Rs 1,445.22 crore a year earlier. Yet power and fuel costs rose to Rs 257.33 crore, while freight and handling expenses stood at Rs 395.57 crore. Finance costs were Rs 80.14 crore.

These costs help explain why the Ebitda contracted despite strong revenue growth.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Profit Slumps 80% Even As Revenue Rises To Nearly Rs 96,000 Crore

The turnaround is also visible below the operating line. Standalone profit before tax was Rs 147.25 crore in Q1FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 1,257.16 crore in Q1FY26, when exceptional items included a Rs 1,466.38 crore charge.

JSW Cement is also expanding its footprint. Its Nagaur, Rajasthan integrated plant began operations in March 2026, adding 3.3 million tonnes per annum of clinker and 2.5 MTPA of grinding capacity, as Motilal Oswal reported in June 2026.

The company is targeting long-term capacity of around 46 MTPA versus roughly 24 MTPA currently. Expansion could support volumes, but utilisation and pricing remain the key earnings drivers.

JSW shares ended at Rs 131.11, up 0.43% for the day. The stock touched Rs 132.30 and Rs 129.80 intraday, while it remains down 10.24% over the past year.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Live: LG Electronics India Profit Rises 27%, Tata Motors PV Profit Tumbles 80%

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.