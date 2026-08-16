Who Was Raja Sen? Veteran Bengali Filmmaker Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness

National Award-winning filmmaker Raja Sen died at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 71.

Sen had been undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for several health issues and was on ventilator support. His condition had worsened in recent days after he developed complications involving his lungs, heart and kidneys.

He was initially admitted to a private hospital after suffering a lower-back injury. His health later deteriorated, with complications affecting his lungs and heart, before he was shifted to SSKM Hospital.

A senior doctor at the hospital said Sen's condition remained critical despite treatment. “He had multiple complications and his condition remained critical despite treatment. He was on ventilator support,” the doctor said.

His Film And TV Career

Sen had a career spanning films, television and documentaries and remained active in the Bengali entertainment industry for several decades.

He first gained recognition on television with the 1997 serial Subarnalata. He later directed shows including Adarsha Hindu Hotel, Arogya Niketan and episodes of Desh Amaar Desh.

Sen made his feature film debut with Damu in 1996. The film became one of his best-known works.

He later directed several Bengali films, including Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakant er Will, Laboratory and Maya Mridanga. His 2002 film Desh starred Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. He also directed Chakrabyuhya, Viswa O Arjun, Tinmurti, Moubone Aaj and Colonel.

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His Award-Winning Work

Sen also made documentaries about several well-known personalities and cultural figures. His subjects included Rabindra Sangeet singer Suchitra Mitra, filmmaker Tapan Sinha, theatre personality Shambhu Mitra and writer Subhash Mukhopadhyay.

His documentary Suchitra Mitra won the National Film Award for Best Arts/Cultural Film. He later won National Film Awards for Damu and Atmiyo Swajan, making him a three-time National Award winner. Atmiyo Swajan won the award for Best Film on Family Welfare.

His work across films, television and documentaries left a strong mark on Bengali entertainment, and his passing brings an end to a career that spanned several decades.

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