Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Defends AI Regulation As Shield Against Corporate Monopolies

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has rejected the argument that regulating artificial intelligence (AI) would inevitably concentrate AI power among a small number of companies and governments, calling the choice between regulation and wider distribution of AI capabilities a “false choice”, ANI reported.

Amodei said carefully designed regulations could instead constrain the power of leading AI companies while giving smaller competitors more opportunity to catch up. His comments came in response to a debate sparked by investor Gavin Baker, who argued that AI capabilities should be distributed widely rather than concentrated through regulation.

Baker also argued that Amodei's public warnings about AI risks could contribute to regulatory pressure and restrictions on data centres, potentially making it harder for AI to deliver broader benefits.

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Amodei argued that regulation does not have to impose identical requirements on every company developing AI. Instead, rules could be structured so that the most advanced AI companies face greater regulatory obligations, while smaller companies operate under lighter requirements.

Amodei pointed to Anthropic's support for California's SB53 and its earlier position on SB1047 as examples of regulatory approaches that can distinguish between companies based on their size or technological capabilities. He said both approaches included exemptions for companies below specified revenue or model-training thresholds, allowing smaller developers to avoid the same regulatory burdens imposed on frontier AI firms.

Amodei acknowledged that open-weight models can help distribute AI capabilities but argued that they cannot, by themselves, eliminate the concentration of AI power. He said access to the large amounts of computing infrastructure and advanced chips required to develop frontier systems remains concentrated among major AI companies and hardware providers.

The Anthropic CEO also rejected the claim that his public messaging has focused excessively on AI's potential dangers. He said he has attempted to balance warnings about AI risks with discussion of the technology's potential benefits, pointing to his essay “Machines of Loving Grace”, which explored AI's potential impact on healthcare and biology.

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Amodei argued that the more pressing challenge for the AI industry is a crisis of public trust, saying companies should build confidence by delivering tangible benefits rather than relying primarily on optimistic marketing.

He said he continues to support pre-deployment testing of frontier AI models, as well as testing open-weight models as they approach frontier-level capabilities.

Amodei also expressed support for Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis' proposal for a FINRA-like oversight body for AI.

The debate highlights a broader disagreement within the AI industry over whether the best way to manage the technology's risks is through stronger regulation or wider distribution of AI capabilities.

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