The End Of Oak Street Box Office Collection Day 2: Sci-Fi Thriller Bounces Back After Slow Start In India

The End of Oak Street saw a better response on Saturday as the sci-fi thriller recorded a sharp jump in its second day at the Indian box office.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

The Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway-starrer earned Rs 1.75 crore net in India on Day 2 from 1,639 shows, marking a 94.4% growth over its Rs 90 lakh collection on Friday.

Its India gross collection has reached Rs 3.17 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 2.65 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The English version led the film's Day 2 earnings with Rs 1.25 crore, making it the biggest contributor to the overall collection. The Hindi version followed with Rs 37 lakh, while the Tamil version added Rs 10 lakh. The Telugu version contributed another Rs 3 lakh.

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About The Film

Directed by David Robert Mitchell, The End of Oak Street follows the Platt family after a mysterious cosmic event tears their neighbourhood away from the suburbs and transports it to an unknown place.

With their familiar world gone, the family must stay together as they try to understand what happened and find a way to survive. The film combines action, mystery, science fiction and thriller elements.

The film carries an A certificate in India and was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Aug. 14.

The cast includes Ewan McGregor, Anne Hathaway, P. J. Byrne, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. Michael Giacchino has composed the music, Mike Gioulakis is the cinematographer and John Axelrad is the editor.

After a strong Saturday jump, The End of Oak Street will look to maintain its momentum on Sunday and build a stronger opening weekend.

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