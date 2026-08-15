The End Of Oak Street Box Office Collection Day 1: Sci-Fi Thriller Gets Lukewarm Start In India

Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway starrer The End of Oak Street has opened to a slow start at the Indian box office. The sci-fi thriller saw limited footfall on its opening day despite arriving during the Independence Day weekend.

Here's how the film fared at the Indian box office on Day 1.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

The Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway-starrer earned Rs 90 lakh net in India on Day 1 from 1,856 shows. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 1.08 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 12.3% on Friday. The English version contributed the most with Rs 75 lakh, while the Hindi version earned Rs 10 lakh. The Tamil version added Rs 4 lakh and the Telugu version Rs 1 lakh.

The film saw better turnout during the later shows. Its English 2D version recorded 13.58% overall occupancy, while the night shows saw a notable rise to 24.22%. The Tamil version also performed better in the evening and night compared with its morning shows.

The English version remained the biggest contributor to the film's opening-day collection. It earned Rs 75 lakh from 1,047 shows, followed by Hindi with Rs 10 lakh from 606 shows. Tamil contributed Rs 4 lakh from 121 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1 lakh from 82 shows.

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About The Film

Directed by David Robert Mitchell, The End of Oak Street follows the Platt family after a mysterious cosmic event suddenly tears their neighbourhood away from the suburbs and transports it to an unknown place

With their familiar surroundings gone, the family is forced to stick together as they try to understand what has happened and find a way to survive. The film combines elements of action, mystery, science fiction and thriller.

The cast includes Ewan McGregor, Anne Hathaway, PJ Byrne, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. David Robert Mitchell directed the film, with Mike Gioulakis as cinematographer, Michael Giacchino handling the music and John Axelrad as editor. The film carries an A certificate in India and was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Amid multiple fresh releases in India this week, The End of Oak Street will now need stronger weekend collections to pick up pace at the box office.

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