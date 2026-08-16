Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Records Sharp Growth On Saturday

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has turned the tide at the box office on Saturday. After a modest opening on Friday, the Partition drama saw a strong jump in collections as the Independence Day holiday weekend brought more audiences to theatres.

Here's a look at its Day 2 collection and overall box-office performance.

Day 2 Collection

Batwara 1947 has earned Rs 13.50 crore net in India on Day 2, according to Sacnilk. This marks a 134.8% growth over its Day 1 collection of Rs 5.75 crore. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 19.25 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 22.91 crore.

Batwara 1947 also collected Rs 2 crore from overseas markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 26.41 crore so far.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set during the Partition of India and follows people caught in the violence and uncertainty of the period.

Sunny Deol plays Sikander Mirza, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan with his family but finds a Hindu woman still living in his house. He decides to protect her while trying to keep his family safe as tensions rise.

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The cast also includes Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Mithun Chakraborty, Dia Mirza, Rukhsar Rehman and Kanikka Kapur. It marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after nearly a decade and also brings Sunny Deol and Karan Deol together on screen.

Based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the film has music by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by Shyam Salgaonkar.

Batwara 1947 will now hope to carry its Saturday growth into Sunday and finish its opening weekend on a stronger note.

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