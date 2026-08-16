Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 50-Crore Mark

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is doing well at the box office. The film saw a strong jump in collections on Saturday and has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just two days.

Here's a look at its Day 2 performance so far.

Box Office Collection

The action thriller has earned Rs 33.75 crore net in India on Day 2. This represents a 53.4% growth over its Day 1 collection of Rs 22 crore net. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 55.75 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 66.90 crore, according to Sacnilk report.

The film also collected Rs 3.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 6 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 72.90 crore so far.

Nearly 20 years after Awarapan, the sequel has opened much stronger. It has crossed the original's Rs 12 crore lifetime worldwide collection in just two days. It has also reportedly given Emraan Hashmi his biggest opening as a solo lead.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar. Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt have produced the film under the Vishesh Films banner.

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The story follows Shivam Pandit as he returns to the crime world, where his path forward demands redemption, love and sacrifice. As relationships deepen and conflicts intensify, every choice tests his resolve and shapes his destiny.

Released in theatres on August 14, 2026, Awarapan 2 is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 25 crore to Rs 45 crore. The film has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC.

With its strong Saturday growth, Awarapan 2 has made a solid start and will now look to carry the momentum into Sunday and strengthen its opening weekend total.

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