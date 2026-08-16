From MoUs To Megawatts: Maharashtra's Energy Execution Challenge

Every great economic transformation has been powered by an energy revolution. The industrial age was powered by coal, the oil age reshaped mobility and trade, and today's clean-energy transition is beginning to redraw the map of economic competitiveness. For Indian states, this is no longer an abstract climate question. It is about jobs, investment, industrial resilience and the capacity to power the next decade of growth. Maharashtra begins with a position of strength.

It has India's deepest industrial base, near-universal household electrification, a sizeable share of the country's data-centre capacity, and more than 31 GW of installed renewable-energy capacity. It has also attracted large investment intent through MoUs for over 25,000 MW of nuclear capacity - estimated at Rs 6.5 lakh crore - along with pumped-storage hydro commitments of 78 GW against a target of 100 GW. Maharashtra emerges at the vanguard of India's clean-energy transition at industrial scale. The opportunity ahead is compelling.

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Demand for electricity in India is set to nearly double from 180 billion units to over 300 billion units over the next decade. Maharashtra has spent the last decade building the policy architecture needed to meet that surge in demand through clean energy. The solar and wind policies of 2015, MERC's renewable purchase obligation framework, the storage-first orientation of the Maharashtra Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Policy 2026, the Pumped Storage Hydropower Policy, MAJESTIC programme targeting 16,000 MWh of battery storage form part of the policy framework the state has put in place to power this growth.

But ambition, however impressive, does not automatically become capacity. MoUs do not generate electricity. Targets do not by themselves persuade lenders, communities or investors. Maharashtra's real test now is execution. The state's clean-energy strategy is broadly right. The challenge is not conceptual failure. It is the difficult, unglamorous work of converting investment intent into financed, permitted, constructed and grid-connected assets. That is where Maharashtra's next decade will be won or lost. A few constraints lie between the investment pipeline and its eventual conversion into electrons on the grid.

The first obstacle is financing. Domestic banks cannot be expected to carry the full burden of a pipeline of this magnitude. Regulatory asset-liability mismatches, sectoral exposure limits and capital adequacy requirements restrict how much long-tenor infrastructure funding they can absorb. Maharashtra will need a broader capital base, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, institutional investors, bond-market investors and foreign portfolio capital.

This requires a self-financing infrastructure cycle. Banks can provide construction capital, but mature assets must be refinanced through bonds, InvITs and long-duration institutional capital. Developers should be encouraged to recycle capital by selling stabilised operational energy assets and redeploying proceeds into new projects. This is the same logic that underpins the National Monetisation Pipeline: mature assets can fund the next wave of infrastructure.

The second challenge is land and clearance hurdles. The challenge extends beyond fragmented titles and unclear ownership. Tangled revenue records, forest or agricultural classification, and the absence of automatic mortgage permissions on government-leased land can impact the developmental phase. A single-window clearance portal providing clarity on land titles, timelines, or allowing automatic lender-mortgage permissions can substantially de-risk the development phase.

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The third constraint is regulatory uncertainty. Investors and lenders need confidence that tariffs, power-purchase agreements and related contractual arrangements and regulations will remain stable over the life of the project. This is especially important for nuclear and pumped-storage projects, where rehabilitation, resettlement, environmental appraisal and social consent carry real complexity. Stability is the foundation of lower capital costs and, ultimately, lower tariffs for consumers.

Maharashtra's clean energy vision represents a genuine moonshot. The state has both institutional muscle and the political capital to convert its aspirations into investment and infrastructure realities over the next decade. There are six specific initiatives which should define Maharashtra's energy agenda for the next decade:

First, Build the ancillary services market before the grid needs it: Maharashtra should lead the design of India's first sub-regional ancillary services market with POSOCO and MERC. Battery storage operators, peaking generators and demand-response aggregators should be allowed to compete for frequency regulation and reserve contracts. This would create bankable revenue streams for storage while giving the grid the flexibility needed to absorb higher renewable penetration without compromising reliability.

Second, convert MOUs into projects: Maharashtra should target 25-30 GW of pumped storage reaching financial close within the next 18-24 months. A dedicated Pumped Hydro Project Authority should coordinate approvals, land acquisition, transmission planning and PPAs to accelerate project execution. Priority should be given to the most advanced Konkan and Western Ghats sites, leveraging the state's 56 GW assessed potential.

Third: Establish a Data Centre Energy Compact. With 60% of India's data-centre capacity, Maharashtra should require large operators to install storage, commit to defined grid-demand profiles and move toward 75% renewable sourcing by 2030. In return, the state should provide streamlined interconnections, priority land allocation and long-term tariff certainty, aligning industry growth with grid stability.

Fourth: Create a Maharashtra Nuclear Project Development Office. To translate 25 GW of proposed nuclear capacity and Rs 6.5 lakh crore of investment into reality, Maharashtra should establish a dedicated office to coordinate feasibility studies, approvals, grid integration and stakeholder engagement in partnership with the Department of Atomic Energy and the Ministry of Power.

Fifth: Launch a Maharashtra Infrastructure Bond Programme. Working with SEBI, RBI and the Ministry of Finance, the state should create a credit-enhanced energy infrastructure bond platform to attract institutional and ESG-focused investors. An initial Rs 20,000-25,000 crore issuance could demonstrate viability and deepen long-term financing for the sector.

Sixth: Establish a Regulatory Certainty Compact. Maharashtra should commit to preserving tariff orders, PPA terms, banking and open-access arrangements throughout their contractual period except under clearly defined emergency conditions. Greater regulatory certainty would lower the cost of capital, improve project viability and ultimately reduce consumer tariffs.

Maharashtra does not need to rethink its clean-energy strategy. It needs to execute it with institutional discipline. The state already has the industrial demand, the policy base, the investment interest and the renewable-energy platform. What it now needs is coordination across agencies so that renewables, storage, nuclear power and long-tenor finance become part of one coherent ecosystem.

The article has been authored by L Viswanathan, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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