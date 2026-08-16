Tukaram Mundhe's FDA Cracks Down on Goregaon Film City, AICWA Demands State-Wide Inspections

IAS Tukaram Mundhe-led FDA has suspended the license of a canteen in Goregaon Film City after unhygienic conditions were found upon crackdown, according to a post by All Indian Cine Workers Association on X.

The move follows appeals by the AICWA to conduct surprise checks and inspections over concerns of the quality of food and water in film sets and studios across Mumbai.

"We are grateful to the Maharashtra FDA team, under the leadership of Hon'ble Commissioner Shri Tukaram Mundhe, IAS, for taking prompt action on the demand raised by the All Indian Cine Workers Association," the post stated.

It added that, upon AICWA's demand, the Maharashtra FDA team conducted an inspection at a canteen in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai, where unhygienic conditions were found. The canteen's licence was subsequently suspended.

The association further urged for protecting the health and safety of lakhs of workers in the film industry and demanded inspections at Film City, all studios, and indoor and outdoor shooting locations across Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe Reveals How FDA Filed FIR Against Man Posing As His Contact

"Complaints of stale food, unhygienic kitchens and unsafe food practices have been a serious concern. No worker should have to compromise their health for the sake of a production," AICWA emphasised, underlining that in case of violations strict actions as per law.

These include suspension or cancellation of licences, banning or blacklisting of the concerned production houses wherever legally permissible, and registration of FIRs against responsible production houses, producers, channels, caterers and other concerned entities, wherever criminal offences are established.

"There must be ZERO TOLERANCE for anyone putting the lives and health of film workers at risk," the association stressed in its post.

The demands come and amid state-wide raids and license suspensions of Food and Beverage providers, Q-comm warehouses, restaurants, public canteens among other establishments by Tukaram Mundhe's FDA.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.