Kia Sorento To Launch In India With AWD; Check Launch Date, Key Details

Kia India has confirmed that its upcoming Sorento SUV will come equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD) when it launches on Sept. 4, 2026.

This makes the Sorento the first internal-combustion engine (ICE) Kia model in India to offer AWD, marking a notable step forward for the brand in the premium SUV segment.

The Sorento is expected to be offered with strong-hybrid petrol and diesel powertrain options.

ALSO READ | Ferrari's First Electric Car Fetches Record $40 Million At Auction

While the exact specifications for the India-spec model have not been revealed yet, the global version is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid system paired with a six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. It produces 238 hp and 380 Nm of torque.

The India-spec diesel version is expected to use the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine offered in the Carnival, which produces 202 hp and 440 Nm of torque.

Globally, the Sorento offers AWD with both the strong-hybrid and diesel powertrains. However, Kia is yet to confirm whether both options will get AWD in India.

AI-Powered In-Car Voice Assistant

Kia has also confirmed that the Sorento will come with Live Gen AI, an AI-powered in-car voice assistant. The system is designed to enable natural, conversational interactions with the vehicle's AI agent and can execute commands to control select car functions and features.

The feature adds an AI-based voice interface to the Sorento alongside its connected-car functions.

Kia Sorento India Price

Kia has not yet announced the Sorento's India price. Industry estimates put it in the Rs 30-35 lakh range, ex-showroom, while some reports suggest a starting price closer to Rs 40 lakh, depending on the variant and equipment.

ALSO READ | Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition: Key Features, Performance And 0-100 km/h Time

With AWD on board, the Sorento will find itself competing against models like the Volkswagen Tayron (Rs 41.99 lakh to Rs 47.74 lakh) and the Skoda Kodiaq (Rs 36.99 lakh to Rs 46.99 lakh), both of which also offer AWD.

The Jeep Meridian, priced between Rs 23.33 lakh and Rs 37.92 lakh, offers a 4x4 option, though it sits in a slightly different segment.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.