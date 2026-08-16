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Iran's $30,000 US Soldier Reward: What Army Chief Amir Hatami Said

Amir Hatami described the programme as "financial jihad" and said participants would receive rewards from the Iranian Army for carrying out the action.

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Iran's $30,000 US Soldier Reward: What Army Chief Amir Hatami Said
Iran Army chief Amir Hatami announces $30,000 reward for captured or killed US troops.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

Iran's Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami has announced a $30,000 reward for every US service member killed or captured and handed over, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

The reward, equivalent to 5 billion Iranian tomans, would be offered under a programme described by Hatami as financial jihad. He said the Iranian Army, backed by participants in the initiative, would pay the reward to those who carry out the action.

"For every person who kills or captures and hands over an American aggressor force, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army... will receive a gift equivalent to $30,000 or 5 billion Tomans," Hatami was quoted as saying by IRIB.

ALSO READ | Iran Claims Qatar Holding Three Missing Pilots; Doha Denies Claims: Five Key Points

Hatami added that Iranian women who successfully carry out such an action would receive double the reward.

"The weapon of any person who succeeds in killing an American aggressor will be purchased at double the price and will receive a new weapon. The individual's weapon will also be kept in a planned museum," he said.

The comments come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Hatami claiming that the conflict had undermined America's military standing.

"The Americans made many claims about their military power... but the war with Iran broke that hegemony. America no longer has the authority it once had," Hatami said.

The Iranian general also rejected US President Donald Trump's reported comments about declaring the Strait of Hormuz US territory after Iran's defeat.

Calling Trump's remarks delusional, Hatami said Washington was attempting to project an image of victory despite what he described as growing international doubts about US power.

ALSO READ | Hormuz Ship Attacks Mount As US Vows To Cripple Iran Economy

Hatami further warned that US military bases in the Middle East would not return to their previous status.

"Everyone should know that in no way can the American bases return to their previous status... The only way is for the Americans to leave the region," he said.

Hatami recently replaced Abdolrahim Mousavi as commander-in-chief of the Iranian Army after Mousavi was appointed Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

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