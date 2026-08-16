FSSAI Cracks Down On Misleading Food Labels; 6 Companies Take Corrective Action

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said six food business operators have taken corrective measures after receiving notices over violations of food safety and labelling regulations.

The food regulator said on Sunday that the companies responded promptly, taking steps that included removing misleading claims and trademarks, updating product packaging and delisting products from their online platforms.

ALSO READ | HC Stays FSSAI Ban On Pre-Packed Whisky, Rum Of Khargone Firm

Livyor Ventures Pvt Ltd withdrew the claims “vegan” and “healthy” from the label of its Livyor Roasted Edamame Beans. The company said the claims were inadvertently printed due to a lack of awareness of the applicable regulatory requirements.

It apologised for the lapse and said it was revising the labels and destroying existing packaging carrying the non-compliant claims.

Honest Innovations For You Pvt Ltd and Heliostone Specialities Pvt Ltd changed trademarks flagged by the regulator following the notices.

Rajasthan Agro and General Industries removed all misleading claims and stopped using PPM, while Iota Nanotechnology Pvt Ltd removed misleading claims from its product label and halted production of non-standardised water.

Panchamurtha Industries Pvt Ltd, meanwhile, delisted its electrolyte drink from its website.

ALSO READ | Contaminated Water, Rust and Poor Hygiene: FSSAI Suspends Three Food Companies' Licences After Inspections Find Violations

FSSAI said the corrective measures were aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety regulations and protecting consumers from potentially misleading information.

The regulator has stepped up enforcement against food businesses in recent months, including action against companies marketing energy drinks and alcoholic beverages with claims that may violate prescribed standards.

(With PTI inputs.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.