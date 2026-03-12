Foldable iPhone To Bring iPad-Like Multitasking Features: Report

Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone is expected to feature an interface similar to the iPad, enabling apps to run side by side, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report adds that the outer screen will roughly match the size of a smaller iPhone, while the internal display is likely to adopt a wider aspect ratio resembling the first-generation Google Pixel Fold.

That format would differ from newer foldables such as the Google Pixel Fold 10 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Until now, iPhones have not allowed users to run several apps simultaneously on the screen, aside from basic picture-in-picture functionality, as per MacRumors.

While the refreshed layout may simplify multitasking, Gurman notes that the foldable iPhone will not be able to run existing iPad applications. Nevertheless, Apple is reportedly seeking to leverage the device's larger display by redesigning its core apps with a left-hand sidebar. Developers will also be offered tools to make their iPhone apps more closely resemble their iPad counterparts.

According to Gurman, the upcoming foldable iPhone might ditch Face ID in favour of Touch ID integrated into the side button, due to the front display being too thin to accommodate the sensor array.

Instead of the pill-shaped housing for the front-facing camera, the phone is said to feature a discreet hole-punch camera. Gurman has previously described the device as appearing like a pair of iPhone Airs joined together.

Even without the conventional pill-shaped front cutout, Apple's foldable iPhone will reportedly retain the Dynamic Island feature, Gurman writes, giving users a way to keep an eye on ongoing activity. The phone is said to have two cameras on the rear and may carry a $2,000 (about Rs 1.85 lakh) price tag.

According to Gurman, Apple's foldable iPhone could offer two key advantages thanks to its wider aspect ratio compared with current foldable handsets. The design could make video viewing more immersive while also allowing existing iPhone apps to transition more smoothly to the new device.

As per 9to5Mac, 3D design files circulating online earlier this week may provide a preview of Apple's foldable hardware. The renders seem to outline the layout of the iPhone Fold in its unfolded state, with a small dot in the upper-left corner indicating the front camera. Additional images depict the phone's sides in both open and closed positions, including a view of the external screen.

A camera platform resembling the one used on the iPhone Air is reportedly part of the design, although this version accommodates two cameras rather than one. The phone's body features curved corners on one side, while the other two are squared off to accommodate the hinge mechanism.

