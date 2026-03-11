Dhurandhar 2 Premiere Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Film On Path To Record With Nearly Rs 20-Crore Collection

Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is now set to break new records. With a release date of March 19, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 premieres on March 18.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Premiere Advance Booking

Dhurandhar 2 is on its way to cement its new record with the premiere advance bookings with a huge Rs 19.01 crore gross, reports Sacnilk. The advance bookings opened on March 7, 2026, after its trailer launch. With immense love and excitement shown to the trailer, fans have now shown a roaring response to the advance bookings.

According to Sacnilk's numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has already dominated the numbers by selling more than 3.5 lakh tickets across 8,371 shows for its premiere. Over 1.5 lakh tickets out of these were through PVR Inox, creating an overwhelming response.

The gross total at Rs 19.01 crore was broken, which was previously owned by Stree 2. This takes Dhurandhar 2 to the first spot in terms of premiere collections. Additionally, it is now a test of time to see if it breaks the all-time record of paid previews, currently held by Pawan Kalyan's OG with Rs 25 crore. The Rs 19.01-crore figure rises to Rs 24.2 crore with the blocked seats included. These numbers have made the sequel a massive cinematic celebration.

Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Inox Ltd, told Variety India, "We have already surpassed 150,000 tickets in advance sales, and we are anticipating full-capacity audiences for the preview screenings of Dhurandhar: The Revenge nationwide."

He also mentions how people turning back to cinemas feel, as he shared, "This overwhelming response confirms that people are clearly choosing the big screen to experience this story first." "It is incredibly encouraging to see such a strong start even before the formal release date."

He added to say how some movies require a theatrical environment, and this movie is "made for the scale, sound, and emotion that only cinemas can deliver." "We look forward to welcoming audiences for what promises to be a spectacular cinematic celebration."

Dhurandhar, with a budget of approximately Rs 200-250 crore, has a lifetime gross collection of over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. Likewise, Dhurandhar 2 reportedly has a budget of about Rs 200-225 crore. It'd be interesting to see how quickly it is able to get back the investment compared to its prequel.

