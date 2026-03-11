US Warns Iran's Civilian Ports In Strait Of Hormuz Could Be Targeted Amid Escalating Conflict

The United States of America has warned that Iranian civilian ports along the Strait of Hormuz could become targets of military strikes, accusing Tehran of using the facilities to support operations that threaten international shipping, Reuters reported. In a statement on Wednesday, the US military alleged that Iran was using civilian port infrastructure for military activities in the strategic waterway.

“The Iranian regime is using civilian ports along the Strait of Hormuz to conduct military operations that threaten international shipping,” the U.S. military said. Citing the US military report, Reuters added that ports being used for military purposes could lose their protected civilian status under international law.

“Civilian ports used for military purposes lose protected status and become legitimate military targets under international law,” the statement said.

The US military also issued a warning to civilians working at Iranian port facilities.

“Civilians in Iran should immediately avoid all port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating,” it said, adding that “Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews should avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment.”

The warning comes amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint for global energy supplies.

Reuters reported that on Tuesday, the United States said it had carried out strikes that destroyed 16 Iranian vessels that were allegedly capable of laying naval mines that could be used to block the strait, a key shipping route for Gulf oil and gas exports.

Meanwhile, three commercial ships were struck near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday as Iran intensified efforts to disrupt maritime traffic through the crucial energy corridor, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

US forces said their focus remains on weakening Iran's military capabilities in the region. The head of US Central Command said the objective is to destroy Iranian missiles and drones while degrading Tehran's ability to disrupt shipping in the strait, the report said.

Amid concerns over potential supply disruptions, the International Energy Agency said its member countries are prepared to release 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to stabilise global energy markets.

