Mahanagar Gas Cuts Supply To Industrial, Commercial Customers As LPG Shortage Looms

Under the government directive, the company has prioritised the supply of natural gas to Domestic Pipeline Natural Gas (DPNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sectors.

Read Time: 1 min
Mahanagar Gas Cuts Supply To Industrial, Commercial Customers As LPG Shortage Looms
Photo Source: NDTV Profit
  • Mahanagar Gas Ltd. reduced gas supply to industrial and commercial customers
  • The cut aligns with a government directive issued earlier this week
  • Priority is given to Domestic Pipeline Natural Gas (DPNG) sector
Mahanagar Gas Ltd. on Wednesday cut gas supply to industrial and commercial customers to align with the government's directive earlier this week.

Under the directive, the company has prioritised the supply of natural gas to Domestic Pipeline Natural Gas (DPNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sectors.

This is a developing story.

