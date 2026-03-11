Mahanagar Gas Cuts Supply To Industrial, Commercial Customers As LPG Shortage Looms

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. on Wednesday cut gas supply to industrial and commercial customers to align with the government's directive earlier this week.

Under the directive, the company has prioritised the supply of natural gas to Domestic Pipeline Natural Gas (DPNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sectors.

This is a developing story.

