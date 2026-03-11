India Issues First Statement Over Attack On Ship Bound For Kandla In Strait Of Hormuz: 'Deplores The Fact...'

India on Wednesday condemned the attack on a Thai commercial ship in the Strait Of Hormuz and said that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members should be avoided.

A Thai-flagged cargo ship was struck by two projectiles while sailing in the United Arab Emirates waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship, Mayuree Naree, was bound for Kandla, a major port located in the Kutch district of Gujarat, on the West Coast.

"India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Ministry noted that precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing.

"India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided," reads the statement.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia following US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Tehran has intensified attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it will not allow “a litre of oil” through the key Gulf waterway.

Iran has also warned that global oil prices could surge to as high as $200 a barrel amid tensions.

According to the Precious Shipping Public Company Limited, the Thai flagged vessel of the Company's Thai subsidiary, Precious Flowers Limited, was struck by two projectiles of unknown origin. The strikes damaged the vessel's engine room and caused a fire.

Reporting the incident to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the company said that prior to and during the transit, the vessel implemented enhanced security precautions and maintained communication with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and other relevant maritime security coordination centers.

It noted that three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the Engine Room.

"The Company is working with the relevant authorities to rescue these three missing crew members. The remaining twenty crew members have been safely evacuated and are now ashore in Oman."

The company stated that the vessel is covered by war risk insurance in accordance with the Company's insurance arrangements.

