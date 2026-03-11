Hotel Rooms Near Burj Khalifa Available For Rs 2,000 Per Night? Here's What We Found After Viral Claims On X

Hotel rooms near the Burj Khalifa in the UAE are costing as low as Rs 2,000 per night, according to users on social media platform X, who posted screenshots of Booking websites.

The Middle East region has been on the edge since the US-Iran war began, with the UAE weathering over 1,700 missile and drone attacks from Iran leading to close to six casualties.

The claims of plunge in hotel pricing, as claimed by social media users, were found to be true to some extent. However, there's also a catch in certain cases.

"Dubai hotel prices have crashed! Rooms near Burj Khalifa are now available for just Rs 2,000 per night !! (sic)," X user Pratham Khanna wrote.

An x page, with the name of 'WMX Media', made a similar post, pointing to a private room in a luxurious apartment complex near the Dubai Mall for $9 or Rs 829.

"A sharp drop in prices at Dubai hotels overlooking the Burj Khalifa A room for two adults per night for only $9, equivalent to approximately 40 dirhams," it stated.

ALSO READ: Loud Blasts Heard In Dubai As Drones Fall Near Airport; UAE Shuts Major Refinery As Precaution

"#Dubai hotel prices have crashed. Rooms near #BurjKhalifa are now available for less than $50 (Rs 4,610) per night (sic)," the user Tian wrote.

The cheapest rental amenity we found on Booking.com was a one-bedroom apartment, 0.6 km away from the Burj Khalifa, that costed as low as Rs 184. The apartment included a bedroom, living room bathroom and two beds along with a kitchen as well as access to a swimming pool and fitness centre. The catch is that the customer will also have to pay Rs 12,508 in taxes and charges on top of the Rs 184 in order to book this apartment.

Photo Credit: Booking.com

This did not seem to apply in every case as we also found properties that were in the range of Rs 2,000 but were farther away from the Burj Khalifa.

A hotel with a free Wi-Fi, a flat screen TV and a private bathroom, situated 4.3 km away from the Burj Khalifa, costed upto Rs 2,310 with Rs 517 in taxes.

Photo Credit: Booking.com

The sharp plunge in Dubai's hotel prices comes amid Iran's strikes against the US military bases located in the United Arab Emirates. This has led to cancellation in flights, and a steep reduction in arrivals of visitors to the country, due to safety concerns.

ALSO READ: UAE Bans All Drones, Light Sports Aircrafts Amid Escalating Iran-US-Israel Conflict

