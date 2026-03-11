Loud Blasts Heard In Dubai As Drones Fall Near Airport; UAE Shuts Major Refinery As Precaution

Loud explosions were heard in Dubai after two drones fell near Dubai International Airport (DXB), injuring four people, including an Indian national, according to AFP.

The Dubai Media Office said in a statement on X that the incident occurred close to the airport area, while the UAE Ministry of Defence said it was intercepting Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Iran has launched waves of missiles and drones targeting the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and other Gulf states in response to recent US and Israeli strikes on its territory, escalating tensions across the region. The attacks have reportedly damaged infrastructure and disrupted oil production, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, one of the world's largest oil refineries in the UAE has been shut down as a precaution following a nearby drone strike.

A source told AFP that operations at the Ruwais refinery were halted after a fire broke out in Ruwais Industrial City in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“The Ruwais refinery has halted operations out of precaution,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said a drone strike had triggered a fire in the industrial zone. The refinery is operated by the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), which describes the Ruwais facility as “the world's fourth-largest single-site refinery”.

Separately, Saudi Aramco has warned that the ongoing conflict could have severe consequences for global oil supplies as the crisis deepens.

