Thai-Flagged Cargo Ship Attacked Near Strait Of Hormuz, Explosion Forces Crew To Abandon Vessel

A Thai-flagged cargo ship was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, triggering explosions and a fire on board that forced most crew members to abandon the vessel, according to the Royal Thai Navy.

The vessel, Mayuree Naree, operated by Precious Shipping, had departed from an anchorage near Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates at around 3:00 a.m. Thailand time, Khaosod English reported.

At about 11:10 a.m., while sailing in waters off Oman, the ship was hit twice by an unidentified weapon above the waterline. The strikes caused explosions near the stern and engine room, sparking a fire and leaving the vessel heavily damaged.

The navy's Maritime Traffic and Maritime Security Operations Centre said the ship had 23 Thai crew members on board. During the emergency, 20 crew members evacuated using liferafts, while three remained on the vessel.

The Omani navy later rescued the 20 crew members and brought them safely ashore at Khasab in Oman, while rescue efforts continued for the remaining crew members.

The Royal Thai Navy said it coordinated with the Combined Maritime Forces based in Bahrain, along with Thai embassies in Bahrain, the UAE and Oman, to support search and rescue operations.

Assistance was also sought from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) to help coordinate maritime safety efforts.

Thai authorities, including the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Marine Department, are working with the navy to assist the crew and facilitate their safe return to Thailand. Officials said an investigation is underway to determine the type of weapon used and identify those responsible for the attack.

