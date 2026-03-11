Xiaomi 17 Ultra's Camera Is A Photographer's Bliss

One of the first things we all tend to do — consciously or otherwise — after stepping into a smartphone store is pick one up and take a trial picture. Take a portrait, zoom in on an object and tap to click, or point to a colourful display and shoot — to see firsthand how vivid the colours are or how pixelated an image becomes zoomed in. Unsurprisingly, when it comes to purchasing a smartphone, camera quality consistently ranks among the most sought-after features.

And while the likes of iPhones, Google Pixels, and Samsung Galaxies sit pretty with their prowess in computational photography, the recently launched Xiaomi 17 Ultra takes a route to optics excellence that blends raw hardware with great tech.

On the surface, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a camera array that can be seen in other devices as well: a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 200MP telephoto with up to 120x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide with 115-degree field of view. Rear cameras support 8K video recording at 30fps. The selfie shooter is 50MP. All standard — or so it seems.

But The Massive 1-Inch Sensor And LOFIC Are Killer

However, beyond raw megapixel counts, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra incorporates advanced hardware elements. It includes a prominent circular camera module housing the massive 1-inch Light Fusion 1050L sensor (believed to be the biggest on a smartphone) with an f/1.67 aperture — capturing significantly more light to deliver superior results even at night.

Complementing the large sensor is LOFIC (lateral overflow integration capacitor) technology, which expands its ability to capture a broader dynamic range between highlights and shadows. What this means is within the same frame, it preserves details in both brightly lit and darker areas, similar to how the human eye works — so a person sitting in the shade of a car is as clear as the car itself.

Xiaomi has also maintained its collaboration with Leica, a German manufacturer of premium cameras and lenses, which has a hand in everything from lens design to software tuning — which all together enhance image quality in the 17 Ultra.

Then There Is The Zoom

Many phones today rely on fixed optical zoom levels like 3x or 5x, backed by digital zoom. In contrast, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra offers true continuous optical zoom via a motorised lens mechanism. It physically adjusts, similar to a traditional SLR, shifting focal length from 75mm to 100mm equivalent. Meaning: no pixel loss even in full tele mode.

And There's Proof

Independent testing by DXOMark confirms the effectiveness of Xiaomi 17 Ultra's hardware. “Overall, the camera operates almost flawlessly in photo mode, with excellent performance across the entire focal range, from ultra-wide to long tele zoom,” DXOMark noted in its test.

