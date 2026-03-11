Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched With Leica-Tuned Cameras, 6.9-Inch Display — Specs, Features, Price In India, Offers

Chinese tech major Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, in India. The company claims it is the world's first phone equipped with Leica's 1-inch LOFIC sensor and features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 200MP telephoto sensor. The device comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and features a large 6.9-inch display and 6,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be available in India starting March 18.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specs And Features

For photography, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra includes a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP main camera with a 1-inch Light Fusion 1050L sensor and optical image stabilisation, a 200MP Samsung HPE telephoto sensor offering up to 120x digital zoom (with continuous optical zoom capabilities), and a 50MP ultrawide with a 115-degree field of view. The rear cameras support 8K video recording at 30 fps. A 50MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Performance comes from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which includes two performance cores at 4.6 GHz and six efficiency cores at 3.62 GHz. It is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and the Qualcomm AI engine. The phone runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, 300Hz max touch sampling rate, HDR+ support, and Dolby Vision, while carrying an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The display comes protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0, includes Wet Touch technology, and holds certifications for TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly.

Powering the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. At 8.29 mm thick, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the thinnest Ultra model yet and is over 1 mm thinner than its predecessor. It weighs around 219 gm.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price In India, Offers, Availability

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced in India at Rs 1,39,999 for its single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. As part of introductory offers, Xiaomi is providing up to Rs 10,000 off on SBI credit cards. An early bird deal, which runs March 13-17, also offers a Xiaomi Professional Photography Kit Pro (costing Rs 19,999) for free.

