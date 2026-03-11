Get App
Indian Air Force Announces AFCAT 2026 Results: 385 Candidates Qualify — How To Check Scorecard?

The Indian Air Force declared the AFCAT 1 Result 2026 on March 11. Out of all candidates, 385 qualified for the next stage, including interviews by the AFSB. Results and scorecards can be accessed on afcat.cdac.in with registered credentials.

56 candidates are subject to medical fitness, Air Force stated.
  • The AFCAT 1 Result 2026 was declared on March 11 by the Indian Air Force.
  • A total of 385 candidates qualified for the next selection stage, including interviews.
  • Candidates can check their results on the official AFCAT website using their login credential
The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 Result 2026 was declared on Wednesday, March 11, by the Indian Air Force. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 Result 2026 has been announced on March 11 for the written examination which was conducted on January 31, 2026. A total of 385 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the selection process. The selected candidate data based on the post are:

  • Flying branch - 62 candidates

  • Technical branch - 120 candidates

  • Non-technical branch - 25 candidates

  • Administration - 65 candidates

  • Logistics - 18 candidates

  • Accounts - 16 candidates

  • Education - 8 candidates

  • Meteorology - 15 candidates

The 56 candidates are subject to medical fitness, Air Force stated. The next process for the qualified candidates who cleared the written examination is an interview conducted by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB).

Steps to Check AFCAT 1 Result 2026:
Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Click on the official AFCAT website – afcat.cdac.in

  2. Search the link “AFCAT Result 2026 EDCIL.”

  3. Submit with registered email ID and password.

  4. Download Result PDF and scorecard

The exam, designed for commissioning officers, included sections on English, General Awareness, Reasoning, and Math. The Indian Air Force conducts the AFCAT examination for officers for various posts.

