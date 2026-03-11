'Project Hail Mary' Gets Rave Reviews On Rotten Tomatoes — Check India Release Date

Project Hail Mary has opened with a strong 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes by the critics. Early reviews have already come in, and show why it was one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of the year. It is set to release on March 20 in the US and Canada.

Project Hail Mary is an adaptation of Andy Weir's renowned 2021 science-fiction novel, and this means the book lovers were already anticipating this version. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, it stars Ryan Gosling as the main lead.

Gosling as Ryland Grace is a science teacher-turned-astronaut who wakes up not being able to remember how he got there. Eventually, with returning memory, he now has to solve a mission to save Earth from a space organism that is swallowing the Sun's light and energy to cause an extinction threat.

Here are some of the freshest critics' reviews that have been praising the storytelling and adaptation of Project Hail Mary.

One of the critics shared, "Project Hail Mary is an out-of-this-world adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat, laughing until your sides hurt, and fighting back tears during its many emotional moments."

Another review mentioned, "It creates its own rules with a unique and charming style that...builds its own world and dares to evolve it, employing a very particular sense of epic scale and developing its two main characters, rock and human, simultaneously. "

With impressive visuals and characters, here's what one of the critics said: "The story is enthralling with well-developed, charming characters, laughs, tears, and wonder via spectacular cosmic visuals on the big screen, making this an epic return for blockbuster popcorn cinema."

With a runtime of over 2 hours and 30 minutes, here's what a critic shared: "Project Hail Mary might blow past a two-hour runtime, and yet there's rarely a dull moment with all the problem-solving, earnest irreverence, and unabashed commitment to imbuing life and wit into every molecule of the story."

Project Hail Mary Cast

The official cast of the movie features stellar actors along with comic talent, with the lead actor Ryann Gosling as Dr. Ryland Grace. James Ortiz, as Rocky, has voiced the alien character from planet Erid. The 'Space Project' crew includes Sandra Hüller as Eva Stratt, Lionel Boyce as Officer Steve Hatch, and Ken Leung as Yáo Li-Jie. Additionally, Milana Vayntrub plays Olesya Ilyukhina as one of the crewmembers of the ship.

Project Hail Mary Indian Release

Though the international release is set for 20th March, 2026, the makers have confirmed a delayed release in India. The studio announced March 26 for the Indian release. This is reportedly delayed in order to avoid clashes with Dhurandhar 2 at the Box Office.

