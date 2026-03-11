Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Gas Crunch: 47.4 Mmscmd Of Supply Hit, Govt Admits; Says Two LNG Cargoes On Way

India's per day gas consumption stands at around 189 Mmsmd, officials said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Gas Crunch: 47.4 Mmscmd Of Supply Hit, Govt Admits; Says Two LNG Cargoes On Way
Photo Source: PTI

Amid the ongoing gas crunch due to the Iran war, the Indian government in a briefing on Wednesday said that 47.4 Mmsmd (Million Metric Standard Cubic Meter Per Day) supply has been hit. The government also added that there are two LNG cargoes that are on the way to India.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas during the briefing said that 189 Mmsmd gas is consumed per day. She further said that the ministry has already passed a gas control order and the domestic customers are priority when it comes to CNG and PNG.

When talking about crude she said India's supply remains secured and she clarified that the volumes that were recieved on Wednesday are more than what would have arrived from Strait of Hormuz.

Sharma noted that India is importing crude from 40 days and 70% of it is coming from Hormuz sources. She also added that two cargos are expected to land in India to strengthen the supply. Further the refineries are operating at its highest througput.

ALSO READ: LPG Scare: Induction Stoves Sold Out On Blinkit, Swiggy Amid Gas Supply Concerns

Discussing the rising tensions over LPG Sharma said there is no need for customers to panic and book cylinders. She also noted that in order to tackle the increasing panic booking the government at the distributor level has implemented a system for delivery code. Through this system customer will receive an one time code for delivery.

In addition the government has increased the gas booking from 21 days to 25 days.

Giving out the current data Sharma said 60% of India's requirements are imported and from this 90% is from the Strait of Hormuz. She also pointed that after the governments order domestic LPG production has increased by 25%. The government has asked the OMC companies to give preferece to educational institutes and hospitals.

Talking about the price hike she sais the government is absorbing the prices and it has already approved Rs 30,000 crore for under recovery of OMCs.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

IPL 2026 Schedule Out: RCB Vs SRH On March 28 — Check Full Fixtures Here

IPL 2026 Schedule Out: RCB Vs SRH On March 28 — Check Full Fixtures Here

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search