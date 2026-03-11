IPL 2026 Schedule Released | RCB To Face SRH In Tournament Opener At Chinnaswamy On March 28: Report

With the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2026 now in the rear-view mirror and the trophy safely strapped in the back seat, the Indian cricketing circuit turns its gaze to the glitz and glam of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The Indian Express has reported that the IPL 2026 will kick off with a traditional marquee opener, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.

According to The Indian Express, the fixtures for the first 20 days of the IPL has only been released. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their campaign against three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The other five-time champs, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on March 30.

Finalists from the previous season, Punjab Kings (PBKS), take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mullanpur on March 31. A total of 20 games, which includes two double headers, are being announced in the phase one of IPL 2026, according to the report.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: RCB To Play Five Home Matches In Bengaluru, Two In Raipur

The choice of venue for the first match is poignant as it marks the official return of high-stakes cricket to Bengaluru after a hiatus following the tragic stampede during last June's title celebrations.

With stricter safety protocols now in place, the "12th Man Army" will finally get to see their champions walk out and defend the title on home turf. Cricket at the venue had been suspended since June 2025 after 11 people died and several were injured during the title celebrations.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary Santosh Menon, had confirmed that the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host five RCB home games. He also confirmed that Bengaluru will host Qualifier 1 and the IPL 2026 final.

RCB's remaining two home matches of their IPL 2026 campaign will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The fixtures for this season are being released in a staggered, two-phase rollout, which mirrors the approach used in 2024, allowing the league to navigate scheduling challenges due to upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. The remaining fixtures will be released soon after polling dates in these states are finalised.

However, we do know that the playoffs for the IPL are scheduled to begin on May 26 with the final slated for May 31.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026 Schedule Released? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Image

Match No. Date Match Venue 1 March 28 RCB vs SRH Bengaluru 2 March 29 MI vs KKR Mumbai 3 March 30 RR vs CSK Guwahati 4 March 31 PBKS vs GT Mullanpur 5 April 1 LSG vs DC Lucknow 6 April 2 KKR vs SRH Kolkata 7 April 3 CSK vs PBKS Chennai 8 April 4 DC vs MI Delhi 9 April 4 GT vs RR Ahmedabad 10 April 5 SRH vs LSG Hyderabad 11 April 5 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru 12 April 6 KKR vs PBKS Kolkata 13 April 7 RR vs MI Guwahati 14 April 8 DC vs GT Delhi 15 April 9 KKR vs LSG Kolkata 16 April 10 RR vs RCB Guwahati 17 April 11 PBKS vs SRH Mullanpur 18 April 11 CSK vs DC Chennai 19 April 12 LSG vs GT Lucknow 20 April 12 MI vs RCB Mumbai

(According to The Indian Express.)

The Indian Premier League 2026 Format

The 19th edition of the IPL is set to be the biggest yet with the 10 teams competing in a ‘double round-robin' format in which they play each other twice, in a home and away format. The league phase is expected to run until May 24, with matches held across 10 major cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The 2026 season will see 80 league games and four playoff matches.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.