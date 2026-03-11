Get App
LIVE UPDATES

US-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Claims Destroying 10 Inactive Mine Laying Boats; US-Iranian Leaders Trade Threats

US-Iran both sharpened their rhetoric as they dug in, with Hegseth again promising the most intense strikes yet, while Iran's leaders ruled out talks

Read Time: 2 mins
US-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Claims Destroying 10 Inactive Mine Laying Boats; US-Iranian Leaders Trade Threats
Iran War Live Updates
7 minutes ago

Wednesday marks the 12th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict, and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

US President Donald Trump claimed hitting and destroying 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!

Both sides sharpened their rhetoric as they dug in, with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth again promising the most intense strikes yet, while Iran's leaders ruled out talks and threatened Trump. At the Pentagon, Hegseth warned that there will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran by deploying most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever.

Iran's leaders have remained defiant after days of heavy strikes targeting the country's leadership, military, ballistic missiles and disputed nuclear programme. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X that Iran was "definitely not looking for a ceasefire".

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071
Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359
Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
Jordan: +962 770 422 276
Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128
Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502
Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)
Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the live updates on US, Israel-Iran War.

Mar 11, 2026 07:20 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Leaders 'Not Looking For Ceasefire'

Iran's leaders have remained defiant after days of heavy strikes targeting the country's leadership, military, ballistic missiles and disputed nuclear programme. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X that Iran was "definitely not looking for a ceasefire".

"We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again," he said.

A top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, posted a warning to Trump, writing on X that "Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself." Iran has been accused of plotting attempts to kill Trump in the past.
 

Mar 11, 2026 07:14 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Death Toll Rises In Gulf

The United Arab Emirates reported two more deaths as nine drones struck the country, and nearly three dozen other drones and missiles were intercepted. Firefighters battled a blaze after an Iranian drone strike in the industrial city of Ruwais, home to petrochemical plants, officials said. No injuries were reported there.

Iranian attacks on the wealthy Gulf country -- home to the business and travel hub of Dubai -- have killed six people and wounded 122 since the surprise bombardment of Iran by the US and Israel began on February 28.

In Bahrain, authorities said an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight people. Bahrain's Defence Ministry says it has intercepted over 100 ballistic missiles and 175 drones since the war began.

Sirens also sounded in Jerusalem, and sounds of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel's air defences worked to intercept barrages from Iran. Hezbollah, which began firing on Israel after the start of the war, launched missiles into Israel.
 

(Source: PTI)

Mar 11, 2026 07:12 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Iran-US Threaten Each Other

Iran and US sharpened their rhetoric as they dug in, with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth again promising the most intense strikes yet, while Iran's leaders ruled out talks and threatened US President Donald Trump.

 

Mar 11, 2026 06:59 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Claims Destroying 10 Iranian Mine Laying Vessels

US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that the US military has destroyed 10 inactive Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments. 

He wrote, "I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow! President Donald J Trump." [sic]

