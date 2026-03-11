US-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Claims Destroying 10 Inactive Mine Laying Boats; US-Iranian Leaders Trade Threats

Wednesday marks the 12th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict, and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

US President Donald Trump claimed hitting and destroying 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!

Both sides sharpened their rhetoric as they dug in, with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth again promising the most intense strikes yet, while Iran's leaders ruled out talks and threatened Trump. At the Pentagon, Hegseth warned that there will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran by deploying most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever.

Iran's leaders have remained defiant after days of heavy strikes targeting the country's leadership, military, ballistic missiles and disputed nuclear programme. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X that Iran was "definitely not looking for a ceasefire".

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

