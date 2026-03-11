Five Stocks To Buy Or Sell: IndusInd Bank, Jio Financial Services, Bandhan Bank And More | March 11, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with a strong focus on the banking, financial services, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Top picks include financial services player Jio Financial Services, private lenders Bandhan Bank and IndusInd Bank, and pharma majors Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma. Notably, the recommendation for IndusInd Bank is a short-selling strategy.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Jio Financial Services

Jai Bala, Founder & Chief Market Technician at Cashthechaos, has recommended a long position on Jio Financial Services. He advised traders taking the long trade to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 200.

Bandhan Bank

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, sees upside in the private banking sector. He recommended a buy on Bandhan Bank for a target price of Rs 188, setting a stop loss at Rs 179 to protect the position.

Lupin

'Chouhan also identified a buying opportunity in the pharmaceutical major Lupin. He set an upside target of Rs 2,400 for the stock, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 2,310.

IndusInd Bank

Bucking the trend of buy calls, Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, has identified a selling opportunity in IndusInd Bank. He recommended a short position at the current market price of Rs 898.7, setting a downward target of Rs 860 and placing a stop loss at Rs 920.

Aurobindo Pharma

Ruchit Jain, Vice President of Equity Technical Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, placed a buy rating on another pharma heavyweight, Aurobindo Pharma. He recommended entering the stock for a target of Rs 1,350, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 1,240.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

