Instagram Down: Social Media Users Joke, Spark Meme Fest On X — 'No One's Texting'

Thousands of Instagram users on Wednesday faced issues while accessing the social media platform, with most users complaining about the inability to access or operate the direct messaging feature that enables them to message each other.

Many Instagram users took to downdetector, a portal which logs the downtime of a website and/or application as well as keeps track of the different categories, to report issues they were facing.

About 85% of the users who reported on downdetector, said that they faced an issue with the app, while 11% of them noted issues with the website. Another 4% of them reported issues with their feed and their timelines.

Several users took to other social media platforms such as Threads and 'X' to post about how they have been dealing with the outage expressing their frustration through humour.

An 'X' user noted that, with Instagram down, many users have huddled together on 'X' to discuss the outage and bond over their shared confusion, making a humorous comparison to a town square.

Instagram is down and suddenly X feels like the old town square again.

Everyone gathered here asking:

“Is it just me or…?” 😭 — Ayooluwa (@ayooluwa4real) March 11, 2026

Another 'X' user noted the ill-timed nature of the outage as they stated that platform went down coincidentally at the same time as when they started using it again to put up their posts.

instagram going down after I post for the first time in two months pic.twitter.com/OtCIXc8Ngg — Cashmere (@CashmereDoes) March 11, 2026

A Threads user joked about how with the app down, they would not be able to "doomscroll themselves to sleep" referencing the tendency for users to endlessly scroll through content on social media apps.

Photo Credit: Threads

Another Threads user humourously stated that the app being down was not good for their "rejection sensitivity" because it gave them the impression the everybody using it was ignoring them.

Photo Credit: Threads

A user on Threads joked that they were barely aware of the outage as they barely get any texts messages from other users on the platform.

Photo Credit: Threads

ALSO READ: Is Instagram Down? Users Claim DMs Are 'Acting Funny'

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.