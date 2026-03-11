Box Office Collection Day 13: Kerala Story 2 Struggles; Thaai Kizhavi Crosses Rs 45 Crore

With 13 days into the box office, The Kerala Story 2 is struggling to cross the Rs 45 crore mark. However, the Tamil rural-comedy film has collected more than Rs 45 crore as its total gross collection.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

As of now, the political movie The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has collected Rs 0.45 crore total net. As per Sacnilk's numbers, The Kerala Story 2 is going slow over its second week as it collected Rs 2.00 crore on its second Monday with about 3,004 shows in total. It saw a slight jump on Tuesday as it collected Rs 2.20 crore with 2,683 total shows.

As per its 13th day, The Kerala Story 2 is running majorly across Mumbai, NCR, and Ahmedabad. With 573 shows in Mumbai, 500 in the National Capital Region, and 424 in Ahmedabad, the average occupancy is reported as 6.4%.

The 13th day collection has now contributed to a total gross of Rs 43.29 crore. Meanwhile, the total net collection is Rs 37.50 crore with a total of 40,993 shows.

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is being considered an average success after collecting Rs 37.50 crore net, made on a budget of Rs 28 crore. It is seeing a huge dip in success compared to The Kerala Story (2023), which had collected over a net of Rs 241 crore in India, becoming a massive hit.

Thaai Kizhavi

Radikaa Sarathkumar as Pavunthaayi in Thaai Kizhavi has taken the movie to the Rs 45 crore club. On the 13th day, the movie collected Rs 0.41 crore total net, as per Sacnilk. It started slowly over its second week with Rs 2.45 crore on Monday, with a total of 1278 shows. Its second lowest of Rs 1.90 crore was collected on Tuesday with 1180 shows running.

Currently, there are 391 shows running in Chennai, followed by Bengaluru with 217 shows. The average occupancy reported is 11.2%.

With a total of 13 days, Thaai Kizhavi has crossed Rs 45.51 crore as total gross collection. The total net collection of the movie is Rs 40.16 crore across a total of 15,760 shows.

Thaai Kizhavi is reportedly a super hit after collecting almost 4 times its budget. Made on a budget of around Rs 9 crore, the net collection surpassing Rs 40 crore proves the same.

