David Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Release Postponed: Check New Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, will now arrive in theatres a week later than originally planned. The makers have officially announced that the romantic entertainer will release worldwide on June 12, 2026, instead of its earlier scheduled release date of June 5.

The new date was confirmed by Tips Films, which is backing the project. The decision comes after the release schedule of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, changed recently. The film, which was earlier set to hit theatres in March, was postponed to June 4, 2026, creating a potential box-office clash with Varun Dhawan's film.

To avoid competing on the same weekend, director David Dhawan and producer Ramesh Taurani decided to shift the release by a week. Explaining the decision, the makers said in a statement, “We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on June 5, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release.”

The statement also added that the move was taken keeping the larger interests of the industry in mind. “We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to June 12 and bring our film to audiences a week later.”

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is positioned as a colourful mix of romance, comedy and entertainment. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde alongside Varun Dhawan, with supporting roles played by Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait, Ali Asgar, Rajesh Kumar and Rakesh Bedi.

Sharing the update on social media, Tips Films wrote, “Get ready for love, madness & full-on entertainment! Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in cinemas on 12th June!”

Fans quickly reacted to the announcement in the comments section. Many expressed excitement about the film whereas several users also wished the team success. By shifting the release, the team hopes the film will get a better theatrical window and appeal to viewers looking for a fun romantic entertainer.

