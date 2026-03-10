Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Nikkei, Kospi Rebound As Crude Oil Drops Below $90 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,363, compared to the Index's close of 24,028.05 on Monday.

4 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets:

The GIFT Nifty, an indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,363, indicating a positive start to the Indian equities. Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday's session off their intraday lows after crude oil prices retreated sharply from earlier highs, easing some pressure on global markets. The Nifty 50 closed 1.74% lower near the 24,000 mark, while the Sensex ended nearly 1,400 points lower around 77,500 after a volatile trading session.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi opened more than 5% higher, leading gains in the region after oil prices fell and Wall Street bounced back. The small-cap Kosdaq added over 4%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.35% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.66% and the Topix gained 1.3%; Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 25,370 versus the index's last close of 25,408.46.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the previous session's surge, as comments from US President Donald Trump and potential policy steps by major economies eased fears of a prolonged supply shock. US crude dropped to $86.45 per barrel, down $8.32 or 8.78%, while Brent crude traded at $89.89, up $0.89 or about 1% in trading.

Mar 10, 2026 08:26 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Hormuz Disruption Forces Opec+ Gulf Producers To Cut Output: Report

  • Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have joined Iraq and Kuwait in curbing crude output as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz nears a halt, according to a report by Argus Media.
  • The report said the disruption has limited exports and tightened storage capacity for Middle East Gulf producers.
  • Argus estimates about 6.2 million to 6.9 million barrels per day of regional supply is offline, based on February production levels.
Mar 10, 2026 08:18 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Says Open To M&A To Deploy Excess Capital

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Ashok Vasvani told Bloomberg News the bank is open to mergers and acquisitions to deploy excess capital.
  • He said the bank has the capacity to do large deals.
Mar 10, 2026 08:13 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Japan Q4 GDP Grows 1.3% Annualised, Beats Estimate

  • Japan’s fourth-quarter GDP grew 1.3% on an annualised basis.
  • Bloomberg’s estimate was 1.0%.
Mar 10, 2026 08:09 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Hang Seng Rises 1.40%, Shanghai Adds 0.44%

  • Hang Seng Index was up 1.40%, rising 356.13 points to 25,764.59.
  • Shanghai was up 0.44%, gaining 17.84 points to 4,114.442.
Mar 10, 2026 08:07 (IST)
Stock Market Live: HSBC Starts Meesho Coverage With Hold, Sets Rs 160 Target

  • HSBC Global Research initiated coverage on Meesho with a Hold rating and a target price of Rs 160, citing limited upside from current levels.
  • The brokerage said Meesho has a strong position in value e-commerce, but improving profitability could be difficult without slowing growth.
  • HSBC estimates Meesho had about 251 million customers and 7.5 million sellers in FY26, and said the platform accounts for around 25% of India’s online commerce orders.
Mar 10, 2026 08:04 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Maintains Hold On Dixon Tech, Keeps Target At Rs 11,350

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
%
  • Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Dixon Technologies and kept its target price unchanged at Rs 11,350.
  • The brokerage cited valuation and said DRAM prices and lower volumes, including in global smartphone shipments, may weigh on the stock.
  • Dixon Tech has fallen over 40% in the past six months; Jefferies said the stock trades at about 47 times earnings even after the decline, and noted the recent approval to form a joint venture with HKC Overseas.
Mar 10, 2026 08:02 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Stocks To Watch: OMCs, BEL, Dixon Tech, Swan Defense And Cipla

  • OMCs: Crude sees its biggest intraday reversal; ONGC, Oil India and HOEC: crude falls more than 10% from highs.

  • Aviation, fertiliser and paints: Donald Trump says the Iran war may be over soon; Astral, Supreme and Finolex Industries: PVC price increase.

  • BEL and Bharat Dynamics: Indonesia agreement for BrahMos missile; IdeaForge: drone flight testing programme for NATO; Dixon Tech: government nod for JV with China’s HKC Overseas.

  • Arvind SmartSpace: Adi Pirojsha Godrej acquired shares

  • Responsive Industries and Paradeep Phosphates: promoter buying

  • IDFC First Bank: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation flags Rs 116-crore security fraud

  • Swan Defense: promoter to sell 5% stake via OFS

  • Cipla: US arm to recall Lanreotide batches.

Mar 10, 2026 07:29 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Iran Says Peace Depends on Assurances Against Future Attacks

  • Deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharib Abadi said Iran will only end the war if it receives guarantees it will not be attacked again.
  • He said any ceasefire would take effect only when Tehran is confident the conflict will not be repeated.
  • His comments followed US President Donald Trump’s claim that the 11‑day war could end “very soon.”
Mar 10, 2026 07:08 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Oil Slides After Trump Comments, G7 Reserve Release Talks In Focus

  • US crude fell to $86.45 a barrel, down $8.32 or 8.78%, after Monday’s surge, while Brent traded at $89.89, up $0.89 or about 1% in early trade.
  • Markets moved lower after US President Donald Trump said he was considering taking control of the Strait of Hormuz and said ships were still moving through the route, in comments to CBS News.
  • Reuters reported Trump is also considering easing oil sanctions on Russia, and CNBC International reported G7 energy ministers will meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss a possible coordinated release from strategic reserves.
Mar 10, 2026 06:59 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Wall Street Closes Higher, S&P 500 Gains 0.83%

  • S&P 500 rose 0.83% to 6,795.99.
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average added 239.25 points, or 0.5%, to 47,740.80, after its biggest weekly slide in nearly a year.
  • Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.38% to 22,695.95.
Mar 10, 2026 06:56 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Asian Stocks Rise As Kospi Opens Over 5% Higher

  • South Korea’s Kospi opened more than 5% higher, leading gains in the region after oil prices fell and Wall Street bounced back.
  • The small-cap Kosdaq added over 4%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.35% in early trade.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.66% and the Topix gained 1.3%; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 25,370 versus the index’s last close of 25,408.46.
Mar 10, 2026 06:56 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty Trades At 24,363, Points To Positive Open

  • Gift Nifty was at 24,363, indicating a positive start for Indian equities.
  • The level compares with the Nifty 50 close of 24,028.05 on Monday.

