Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Nikkei, Kospi Rebound As Crude Oil Drops Below $90 A Barrel

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets:

The GIFT Nifty, an indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,363, indicating a positive start to the Indian equities. Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday's session off their intraday lows after crude oil prices retreated sharply from earlier highs, easing some pressure on global markets. The Nifty 50 closed 1.74% lower near the 24,000 mark, while the Sensex ended nearly 1,400 points lower around 77,500 after a volatile trading session.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi opened more than 5% higher, leading gains in the region after oil prices fell and Wall Street bounced back. The small-cap Kosdaq added over 4%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.35% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.66% and the Topix gained 1.3%; Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 25,370 versus the index's last close of 25,408.46.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the previous session's surge, as comments from US President Donald Trump and potential policy steps by major economies eased fears of a prolonged supply shock. US crude dropped to $86.45 per barrel, down $8.32 or 8.78%, while Brent crude traded at $89.89, up $0.89 or about 1% in trading.