One Piece Season 2: Release Date, Time, Episodes, Where To Watch — Here's All You Need to Know

One of the most anticipated shows, One Piece's live-action, has got a release date for its brand new season, season 2. Netflix has confirmed March 10 as the release date in India.

The season features 8 episodes. All 8 episodes are to be released on the same day, rather than a weekly basis. This has ensured that fans can binge-watch the show without the wait.

Netflix announced the release for its global fans, making it available for both Indian and global audiences.

One Piece Season 2 Release Date And Time

One Piece Season 2 is set to release on 10th March, 2026, on Netflix. All 8 episodes will be released at 12 AM Pacific Time. In accordance with that, Indian fans can start streaming the episodes from 12:30 p.m. IST. The 'Binge-Drop' of all episodes ensures fans need to wait and can binge watch altogther to understand the entire season at once.

ALSO READ: Toy Story 5 Trailer Drops And Fans Can't Stop Talking About Woody's Bald Look

One Piece Season 2 Episode Titles

Here's the list of the 8 episodes with their total runtimes.

Episode 1: The Beginning of The End - Runtime (1 hour 6 minutes)

Episode 2: Good Whale Hunting - Runtime (1 hour 3 minutes)

Episode 3: Whisky Business - Runtime (1 hour 3 minutes)

Episode 4: Big trouble in Little Garden - Runtime (54 minutes)

Episode 5: Wax On, Wax Off - Runtime (57 minutes)

Episode 6: Nami Deerest - Runtime (55 minutes)

Episode 7: Reindeer Shames - Runtime (60 minutes)

Episode 8: Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom - Runtime (1 hour 3 minutes)

This accounts for a total of 481 minutes (a little over 8 hours). It is 30 minutes longer compared to the first season of One Piece's live-action, which was at 451 minutes (7.5 hours) approximately.

New Cast Members for One Piece Season 2

Netflix had announced a huge list of new members who are joining One Piece Season 2. Some of the important cast members include;

Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper

Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday

Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0

Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday

Callum Kerr as Smoker and many more

One Piece Season 2 Plot

One Piece Season 1 ended with a brief teaser of a new villain, Captain Smoker. A silver-haired person is seen burning a hole through a wanted poster of Luffy with the two cigars in his hand. The Arabasta saga is covered in this season, connecting the introduction of Tony Tony Chopper and Dr. Kureha. The key points to look out for in One Piece Season 2 are Loguetown, Baroque Works, and the favourite doctor, Tony Tony Chopper.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: From Sankalp To Aspirants Season 3 — Full List Of Series, Movies To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.