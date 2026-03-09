Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market Crash News Today Live: GIFT Nifty Slumps 2% To 23,761.50; Brent Crude Oil Surges To Above $106 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance in India, slumped 2.3% to 23,761.50, suggesting a major gap-down open for Indian equities.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance in India, slumped 2.3% to 23,761.50, suggesting a major gap-down open for Indian equities. Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines for the fourth consecutive week over mounting tensions in Iran. The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 slumped 2.8% each last week. On Friday, the benchmark indices resumed rout after a breather on Thursday. The 30-stock index fell over 1,000 points and the 50-share index settled near 24,450.

Oil prices surged above $106 per barrel on Monday as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel intensified, raising concerns that the war could disrupt energy supplies from the Middle East.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 6.05%, slipping below 53,000, while the Topix declined 5.27%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 6.5%, which halted Kospi 200 futures briefly. Australia's ASX 200 was down 3.68% in early trade.

Mar 09, 2026 08:21 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Maintains 'Buy' Rating On TBO Tek With Rs 2,000 Target

  • Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on TBO Tek and kept its target price at Rs 2,000.
  • The brokerage said AI is changing how travel demand is discovered, but it does not materially alter distribution and fulfilment.
  • Jefferies added that luxury travel remains advisor-led, and said TBO Tek’s value comes from supply access, data and operational complexity rather than front-end software.
Mar 09, 2026 08:20 (IST)
Stock Market Live: AU Small Finance Bank Shares In Focus As RBI Relaxes Universal Bank Transition Norms

  • RBI has allowed the promoter shareholding to continue for now without setting up a non-operating holding company (NOHC) as AU Small Finance Bank transitions to a universal bank.
  • RBI said an NOHC would be needed only if the group later sets up additional financial services entities.
  • RBI had issued an in-principle approval on Aug 7, 2025 for the transition, and the approval is valid for 18 months.
Mar 09, 2026 07:44 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Dee Development Engineers Order Book Rises To Rs 1,913 Crore By February

  • Dee Development Engineers reported February order inflows of Rs 754 crore, taking its order book to Rs 1,913 crore by the end of the month.
  • The company said cumulative FY26 order inflows stand at Rs 1,714 crore.
  • It also said it is L1 for additional orders worth Rs 211 crore, as per an exchange filing.
Mar 09, 2026 07:37 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Brokerages List BEL, BDL, Oil India, ABB India And Astral As Trade Ideas

  • Market analysts and brokerage firms have named five stocks as high-conviction ideas for the next session.
  • The list includes Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Oil India, ABB India and Astral.
  • The picks focus on defence, energy, capital goods and piping.

Five Stocks To Buy: BEL, Bharat Dynamics, Oil India, ABB India and Astral

Mar 09, 2026 07:30 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Stocks In Focus On RBI, Project And Order Updates

  • Positive: au small finance bank (rbi relaxation announcement); fino payments bank (rbi approves interim ceo appointment); max estates (approval for noida project); kpi green energy (battery energy storage purchase pact with guvnl); solar industries (starts construction of nagpur facility); kernex micro (forms jv with bharat heavy engineering); railtel and rites (order wins); poly medicure (strategic update); neogen chemical (promoter fund raise of rs 161 cr); irb infra (feb toll collections up 22% yoy); hg infra (completion of project worth rs 763 cr)
  • Negative: Lupin (receives two form 483 observations from the usfda)
Mar 09, 2026 07:08 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Global Cues Point To Sharp Gap-Down Start

  • Rising tensions involving Iran and the United States continue into Day 10 of the Middle East conflict.
  • Brent crude moved past $100 per barrel; rupee is expected to open at a record low; India’s 10-year bond yield may rise.
  • Nikkei and Kospi remain under pressure; weak US data and continued AI-led selling add to risk-off sentiment.
  • FIIs have sold cash equities for seven straight sessions; FII index shorts stand at 87% for the March series.
  • Gold and silver slipped 2–3% in early trade.
Mar 09, 2026 07:01 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Trump Says Oil Prices Will Drop After Iran Conflict As Crude Surges Above $106

Trump Says Oil Prices Will Drop After Iran Conflict As Crude Surges Above $106

Mar 09, 2026 07:00 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Brent, WTI Crude Jump Above $106 As West Asia Tensions Rise

  • WTI rose to $106.56 a barrel, up 17.23% from Friday’s close of $90.90.
  • Brent climbed to $106.92, gaining 15.35% from its previous close of $92.69.
  • The surge followed escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Brent, WTI Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $106 As Iran War Escalates

Mar 09, 2026 06:52 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Khamenei's Son Mojtaba Named Iran's New Supreme Leader

Follow minute-by-minute developments on the latest from the middle-east crisis as Iran war escalates.

Mar 09, 2026 06:50 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Nikkei, Kospi And ASX Drop As Much As 7% In Early Trade

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 6.05%, slipping below 53,000, while the Topix declined 5.27%.
  • South Korea’s Kospi dropped 6.5%, which halted Kospi 200 futures briefly.
  • Australia’s ASX 200 was down 3.68% in early trade.
Mar 09, 2026 06:42 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty Falls 2.3% In Early Trade

  • Gift Nifty dropped 2.3% to 23,761.50 in early hours.
  • The move indicates a gap-down start for the Nifty 50.

