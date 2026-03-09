Stock Market Crash News Today Live: GIFT Nifty Slumps 2% To 23,761.50; Brent Crude Oil Surges To Above $106 A Barrel

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance in India, slumped 2.3% to 23,761.50, suggesting a major gap-down open for Indian equities. Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines for the fourth consecutive week over mounting tensions in Iran. The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 slumped 2.8% each last week. On Friday, the benchmark indices resumed rout after a breather on Thursday. The 30-stock index fell over 1,000 points and the 50-share index settled near 24,450.

Oil prices surged above $106 per barrel on Monday as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel intensified, raising concerns that the war could disrupt energy supplies from the Middle East.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 6.05%, slipping below 53,000, while the Topix declined 5.27%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 6.5%, which halted Kospi 200 futures briefly. Australia's ASX 200 was down 3.68% in early trade.