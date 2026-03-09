US Midterm Elections 2026: Trump's Iran Gambit Backfires? Odds Of Democrats Winning Jump

There has been a significant shift in expectations of Democrats gaining momentum, ahead of the 2026 United States midterm elections, as per Polymarket data circulating on social media.

The data on the betting platform indicates that the probability of Democrats winning the Senate has climbed to 47%, while their chances of regaining the House of Representatives have reached a record 85%.

The data reflects a significant change in the political atmosphere of the United States, in the backdrop of changing geopolitical conditions, including President Donald Trump's war on Iran.

Also Read: Donald Trump To Review Options To Curb Oil Prices Amid Iran War; Mulls Export Restrictions And Tax Waivers

The ongoing crisis in the Middle East has brought back and intensified national security and foreign policy-oriented debate to the center stage in the United States.

The Kobeissi Letter, an industry-leading commentary on the global capital markets, posted on Monday that the expectations of Democrats winning the Senate in the midterm elections have surged.

“It has surged to a new high of 47%. Democrats also have a record 85% chance of winning the House of Representatives,” they posted on X, citing Polymarket data. “Odds have surged since the Iran war began.”

Political analysts believe that international geopolitical scenarios often have a domestic bearing, particularly on the electoral sentiment. At a time when foreign policy crises dominate the headlines, they tend to shape public perception of government performance and leadership effectiveness.

Also Read: Donald Trump's War On Iran An 'Extraordinary' Mistake: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.