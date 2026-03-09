Raghav Chadha Seeks Expansion Of UDAN Yatri Cafes At All Airports; Here's What He Said

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha urged the government On Monday to expand Udan Yatri Cafes to all airports across the country.

The Udan Yatri Cafe is a government-backed initiative, aimed to provide affordable, high-quality snacks and beverages to air travellers.

Speaking in the Parliament on Monday, Chadha highlighted that air travellers have long faced high costs for food at airports.

In a post on ‘X', he wrote, “Today, I made another intervention in Parliament about Udaan Yatri Cafes at airports. Air travellers have long complained about the high cost of food at airports. I had raised this issue in Parliament earlier and appreciate the Government's initiative to start Udaan Yatri Cafes at airports."

He suggested that, "two important improvements are needed.”



Chadha highlighted that affordable food at airports should not be a luxury, but a basic convenience for travellers.

He pointed out that, “At present, India has around 150+ airports but only about 10 to 12 airports have Udaan Yatri Cafes. These cafes should be expanded to all airports across the country so that affordable food is available to every traveller.”

Chadha also addressed the placement of these cafes, saying, “The Udaan Yatri Cafes should ideally be located inside the departure area, after check-in and security, where passengers spend the longest time waiting to board their flight, and are most likely to buy tea or snacks before boarding. At present, these cafes are located only in the pre check-in area, before security check.”



He further explained the issues passengers face due to the current arrangement, stating, “Due to limited counters, there are long queues, especially during peak traffic hours. Further, the limited menu options and capacity constraints restrict accessibility.”

Chadha urged the government to take action, saying, “I request the government to start these cafes in every airport, big and small, especially in the check-in and post-security areas, so that passengers get better food options so that air travel becomes really affordable. Jai Hind, many thanks.”

Chadha had previously raised the issue during the Winter Session of Parliament in 2024, noting, “A water bottle costs Rs 100, and tea is priced at Rs 200-250. Can't the government establish affordable canteens at airports?”

