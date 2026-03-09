Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Iran War Live Updates: Mojtaba Named Iran's New Supreme Leader; Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $106

Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's late supreme leader, has been named his successor while oil prices have surged above $106 per barrel

Read Time: 2 mins
Follow all updates on Israel-Iran war here.
11 minutes ago

Monday marks the tenth day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict, and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's late supreme leader, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV announced early on Monday, as the war that began a little over a week ago with his father's killing took a dramatic turn.

The younger Khamenei, who had not been seen or heard from publicly since the war started, had long been considered a contender for the post, even before an Israeli strike killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and despite never being elected or appointed to a government position.

Oil prices surged above $106 per barrel on Monday as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel intensified, raising concerns that the war could disrupt energy supplies from the Middle East.

Crude rallied sharply in early trading, with US benchmark oil WTI rising to $106.56 a barrel, up $15.66 or 17.23%. The global benchmark Brent Crude climbed to $106.92, gaining $14.23 or 15.35%. The jump marks a sharp move from last week's close. Oil had settled significantly lower on Friday, with the US benchmark ending at $90.90 a barrel and the global benchmark at $92.69, before tensions escalated further across the region.
 

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071
Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359
Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
Jordan: +962 770 422 276
Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128
Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502
Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)
Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the live updates on US, Israel-Iran War.

Mar 09, 2026 08:16 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: One Injured, None Dead At Al Kharj

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia informed that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj on Sunday evening and that the embassy is in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue.

Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj on Sunday night and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident. He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj.

Mar 09, 2026 08:11 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Fresh Missile Alert Sounded In Israel's Tel Aviv

Fresh missile alerts were heard in Tel Aviv on March 9, 2026, amid day 10 of the Israel-Iran conflict, reported NDTV.

Mar 09, 2026 07:59 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Soccer Team Exits Women's Asian Cup

Iran's football team lost its last group match at the Women's Asian Cup on Sunday and had to contemplate returning home to a country embroiled in war.

The Iranian women's squad arrived in Australia for the continental championship last month, before the war that began with the US-Israel February 28 strikes on Iran. Teams ousted during the group stage usually leave within days but organisers have not announced details for the departure of the Iran delegation.

Australia's national news agency quoted Iran's head coach Marziyeh Jafari saying the squad "want to come back to Iran as soon as we can".

Mar 09, 2026 07:34 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Desalination And Oil Facilities Attacked

Bahrain accused Iran of indiscriminately attacking civilian targets and damaging one of its desalination plants, though its electricity and water authority said supplies remained online.

Desalination plants supply water to millions of residents in the region and thousands of stranded travellers, raising new fears of catastrophic risks in parched desert nations.

The strike came after Iran said a US airstrike damaged a desalination plant there. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strike on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz had cut into the water supply to 30 villages.

Mar 09, 2026 07:15 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: French President Macron Speaks To Iran's President

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian regarding security of Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris and their return to France, who are currently inside the French embassy. He also emphasised an immediate cessation of Iran's attacks against countries in the region.

"Iran must also ensure freedom of navigation by ending the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz," wrote Macron in a post on X

Mar 09, 2026 06:58 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Brent, WTI Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $106

Oil prices surged above $106 per barrel on Monday as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel intensified, raising concerns that the war could disrupt energy supplies from the Middle East.

Mar 09, 2026 06:43 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Iran's Revolutionary Guard Issues Statement

Iran's Revolutionary Guard issued a statement expressing support. Top Iranian security official Ali Larijani, speaking to state TV, praised the Assembly of Experts for "courageously" convening even as airstrikes continued in Tehran. He said the younger Khamenei had been trained by his father and "can handle this situation".

Mar 09, 2026 06:40 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Donald Trump Criticises Mojtaba's Selection

The selection of Khamenei faces the likelihood of US criticism. "Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me," US President Donald Trump has said. "We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump told ABC News on Sunday he wants a say in who comes to power once the war is over; a new leader "is not going to last long" without his approval.
 

Mar 09, 2026 06:39 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Mojtaba To Serve As Commander-In-Chief Of Military

56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei now stands at the heart of Iran's theocracy and will have final say over all matters of state. He will serve as commander-in-chief of the military and powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. He also has authority over a stockpile of highly-enriched uranium that could be used to build a nuclear weapon, if he chooses to decree it.

Mar 09, 2026 06:37 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran's New Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's late supreme leader, has been named his successor. His appointment came after signs of a rift among Iranian officials as the country awaited a decision by the Assembly of Experts, a group of clerics that selects the supreme leader.

State TV read a statement from the assembly, saying he was selected based on "strong" votes and urging the nation to unite behind him. The station broadcast scenes of people celebrating in parts of Tehran.

