Iran War Live Updates: Mojtaba Named Iran's New Supreme Leader; Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $106

Monday marks the tenth day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict, and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's late supreme leader, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV announced early on Monday, as the war that began a little over a week ago with his father's killing took a dramatic turn.

The younger Khamenei, who had not been seen or heard from publicly since the war started, had long been considered a contender for the post, even before an Israeli strike killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and despite never being elected or appointed to a government position.

Oil prices surged above $106 per barrel on Monday as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel intensified, raising concerns that the war could disrupt energy supplies from the Middle East.

Crude rallied sharply in early trading, with US benchmark oil WTI rising to $106.56 a barrel, up $15.66 or 17.23%. The global benchmark Brent Crude climbed to $106.92, gaining $14.23 or 15.35%. The jump marks a sharp move from last week's close. Oil had settled significantly lower on Friday, with the US benchmark ending at $90.90 a barrel and the global benchmark at $92.69, before tensions escalated further across the region.



Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the live updates on US, Israel-Iran War.