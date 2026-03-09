Five Stocks To Buy: BEL, Bharat Dynamics, Oil India, ABB India and Astral

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing heavily on the defence, energy, capital goods, and piping sectors.

Top picks include defence majors Bharat Dynamics (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), energy explorer Oil India, piping solutions provider Astral, and heavy electrical equipment manufacturer ABB India.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Bharat Dynamics (BDL)

Amit Goel, Partner & Co-Founder at Blue Oak Wealth, sees upside in the defence sector, identifying a buying opportunity in BDL. He recommended entering the stock at Rs 1,356 for a target of Rs 1,420, protecting the position with a strict stop loss at Rs 1,300.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)

Chandan Taparia, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, also highlighted strong momentum in the defence space with a buy on BEL. Taparia noted the stock has given a fresh consolidation breakout on the daily and weekly scales, backed by a rise in trading and delivery volumes. He recommended buying at the current market price of Rs 468 for a target of Rs 495, placing a stop loss at Rs 455.

Oil India

Taparia also sees significant value in the upstream energy sector, recommending a long position on Oil India. He pointed out that the stock is holding its 50 DEMA with the support of a rising trend line, bolstered by a massive surge in crude oil prices that suggests a bullish stance for the entire sector. He advised buying at Rs 484 for a target of Rs 506, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 472.

Astral

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives and Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets, placed a buy rating on piping and adhesives major Astral. He recommended entering the stock in the Rs 1,670–1,690 range. Sarvade set an aggressive target of Rs 1,900, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,589.

ABB India

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, identified a buying opportunity in the capital goods and manufacturing space. He recommended buying ABB India at the current market price of Rs 6,057 for a target of Rs 6,500, protecting the trade with a stop loss at Rs 5,920.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

