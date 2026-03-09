T20 World Cup Final: Player Of The Tournament Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar For His Turnaround

Sanju Samson credited Sachin Tendulkar for his incredible turnaround as he won the Player of the Tournament award in India's victorious T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The right handed batter amassed 321 runs in five innings at an average of 80.25 and a brilliant strike rate of 199.37 to walk away with the prestigious award.

The right-handed opening batter said, "For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? I am very grateful for everyone who supported me."

What makes Samson's story in this World Cup is special that he was an automatic pick in India's playing 11 at the start of the tournament. The right-hander's first game of the tournament was the group-stage match against Namibia which Abhishek Sharma had to miss due to illness.

Once Abhishek got fit, Samson got confined to the bench again for next three games.

A humbling at the hands of South Africa in their first Super Eight match and disappointing returns of Tilak Varma forced Indian think tank to make changes.

For the must-win match against Zimbabwe, India dropped Rinku Singh to make way for Sanju. The batter lapped onto the opportunity with both hands and scored crucial 24 runs opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

From there neither India nor Samson looked back.

In a virtual quarter-final against the West Indies, Samson turned into a chase-master as his unbeaten 97 off 50 balls including 12 fours and four sixes helped India chase down a tough target of 196. It put Samson's knock in some context, no other batter that day crossed 30. The victory helped India sail into the semi-finals.

Next, Samson tore apart English bowling attack with an attractive innings of 89 in 42 balls. India lost Abhishek early in the semifinal but the setback did not ruffle Samson a bit as he kept middling the ball at will. Samson set the stage for the likes of Kishan and Shivam Dube to apply the finishing touches to the Indian innings.

In the final, Abhishek sprung back to life as he hit a quick-fire half-century. Seeing his opening partner time the ball, Samson took a back seat in the first part of the Indian innings. Once Abhishek departed, Samson shifted gears and came up with yet another sparkling knock of 89.

Samson maximized every opportunity that came his way and carried India all the way to the glory.

