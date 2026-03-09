PM Modi To Visit Kerala And Tamil Nadu On March 11 — What's On Agenda? Check Full Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala and Tamil Nadu on March 11, and inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate, lay foundation stones, and flag off multiple development projects across both states.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains and a passenger train service, strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other regions including Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and eastern India.

PM Modi's Schedule In Kerala

The Prime Minister will arrive in Ernakulam at around 1:30 PM, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone, and flag off several development projects worth around Rs 10,800 crore. He will also address the gathering during the event.

Major Projects in Ernakulam

Modi will lay the foundation stone for a Polypropylene Unit at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's Kochi Refinery. Polypropylene is used in packaging, automotive components, medical devices, textiles, and household products.



Major Highway And Road Projects Inauguration in Kerala

The PM will inaugurate the six-laning of Thalapady-Chengala section of NH-66, built at a cost of over Rs 2,650 crore, this section is part of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor.

Following that, he will also inaugurated the six-laning of Kozhikode Bypass (Vengalam to Ramanattukara) constructed at approximately Rs 2,140 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 23 rural roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Major Railway Projects Inauguration In Kerala

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, three stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which include Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram, and Changanassery.

He will dedicate the Shoranur-Nilambur Road Railway Line Electrification project to the nation.

A new train between Palakkad and Pollachi will be flagged off, strengthening rail connectivity between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 50 Mega Watt Floating Solar Project at West Kallada, Kollam district.

PM Modi's Schedule in Tamil Nadu



In Tiruchirappalli, PM Modi will reach around 5:45 PM.

Major Projects In Tamil Nadu

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the BPCL City Gas Distribution Network in The Nilgiris and Erode districts, with an investment of over Rs 3,680 crore.

According to PMO, the project will provide PNG connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments, and establish over 201 CNG stations.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 89 rural roads spanning 370 km under the PMGSY.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on NH-81.

