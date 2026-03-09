Who Is KB Ganesh Kumar? Kerala Minister Accused Of Infidelity By Wife

Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar's wife, Bindhu Menon, has levelled serious allegations of infidelity against him. This comes after he denied all the rumours regarding the matter circulating on social media.

While speaking to a news channel, Menon claimed that she faced marital issues with Kumar since their marriage in 2014. The Kerala Congress (B) leader tied the knot after legally separating from Yamini Thankachy.

According to Kerala Kaumudi, Menon even spoke about reports of seeing her husband in a compromising situation, stating that she saw something that no wife should ever have to see. She even claimed to have photographs as evidence, adding that she had informed all this to the Chief Minister's daughter.

"I am completely alone. I used to fight with him over his relationships with many women. Ganesh controls me by saying that I too have relationships. Therefore, he had blocked my phone for two months... We have been living apart for two months," Kerala Kaumudi quoted Menon as saying.

Who Is KB Ganesh Kumar?

Born on May 25, 1966, in Kottarakkara in Kerala's Kollam district, Kumar is the son of former minister R Balakrishna Pillai and Vatsala Pillai. He earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Government Arts College in Thiruvananthapuram. He and Menon share two children.

Acting Career

Since marking his acting debut with “Irakal”, which came out in 1985, Kumar has been a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry. He has appeared in more than 250 films.

Besides playing the villain in the 1987 film Cheppu, Kumar has essayed notable roles in projects like Rakkuyilin Ragasadassil, Sangam, Oru Muthassi Katha and Commissioner. During the mid-90s, he played supporting and villainous roles in Malayalam cinema. Some of his recent works include Gaganachari, Neru, Monster and Aaraattu.

Political Journey

Kumar entered into politics during the early 2000s. At first, he came into limelight during the 2001 Assembly elections, when he won from Pathanapuram seat.

In the UDF cabinet, Kumar became the cabinet minister in charge of the transport department, under then chief minister AK Antony. Since then, he has secured consecutive victories from the Pathanapuram Assembly constituency in 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021.

