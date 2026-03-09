Is Vladimir Putin Unwell? Coughing Episode In Leaked Video Sparks Fresh Health Speculation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has again become the subject of health speculation after a video showing him repeatedly coughing during a recorded message circulated online. The incident reportedly took place while Putin was filming a message to mark International Women's Day. According to media reports, the Russian leader had to pause and restart the recording multiple times after bouts of coughing interrupted his speech.

Reports indicate that an unedited version of the footage, showing the coughing interruptions, was briefly released before an edited clip replaced it. The incident has triggered renewed debate about the 73-year-old leader's health.

Cough Interrupts Recorded Message

Putin was delivering a tribute to women when the coughing episode occurred. In the message, he began by acknowledging the role of women in society.

“Of course, it's very challenging to juggle everything, to impress with your beauty and charm whilst simultaneously being hard-working, determined, and resilient,” Putin said in the recording, according to the Daily Express. “But you manage it.”

However, he struggled to continue as the coughing intensified. At one point, he told the production team: “You know, let me say it again, because I had a tickle in my throat. I almost coughed.”

After regaining composure, he restarted the address. “Dear women, I am sincerely happy to congratulate you on International Women's Day. We always celebrate this holiday with the warmest, most heartfelt feelings…”

The version initially aired reportedly included the coughing interruptions and circulated widely on social media before it was later replaced with an edited clip.

Also Read: Iran Moving A Lot Of Oil Through Hormuz, Satellite Tracker Says

Questions Over How Footage Surfaced

Some commentators in Ukraine suggested the footage may have been deliberately leaked. Military analyst Denis Kazansky told the Daily Star the video undermined the image the Kremlin seeks to project.

“You build an image of a young and strong leader (Putin), and then someone leaks one video, and this whole image collapses, and a sick, decrepit old man appears before everyone,” Kazansky said.

“It seems that it was leaked on purpose, because the sick, senile man has annoyed everyone,” he added.

Another Recent Awkward Moment

The coughing incident follows another episode that prompted discussion about Putin's condition. Earlier this week, footage reportedly recorded through a gap in a door during a meeting between Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appeared to show the Russian leader looking visibly fatigued. Some observers said the images showed him with drooping facial features and tired eyes.

Health Rumours Persist

Speculation about Putin's health has circulated for several years. Various reports have claimed that doctors often accompany the Russian president on trips. One report suggested that oncologist Yevgeny Selivanov from Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital had travelled with him on numerous occasions. In another video shared online by Ukrainian official Anton Gerashchenko, Putin was seen tightly clenching his hands during a meeting with youth activist Yekaterina Leshchinskaya, which also prompted speculation among social media users.

"The West started the war in Ukraine" - Putin.



The most interesting thing is that people believe this lie, and not only in Russia.



That is why it is so important to counter propaganda and constantly repeat the facts:

The war was started and is being waged by Putin and Russia. pic.twitter.com/HAd6AxKdao — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 9, 2026

The Kremlin, however, has consistently rejected claims regarding the president's health, describing such reports as “fake.”

Also Read: Tehran To Confiscate Properties Of Non-Resident Iranians Who Support US-Israel Strikes

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.