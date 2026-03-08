Kerala: Private Hospital Nurses To Begin Indefinite Strike From Monday Over Pay Hike Demand

The association representing private hospital nurses in Kerala will begin an indefinite strike from Monday, demanding an increase in basic salary to Rs 40,000 per month.

The United Nurses Association (UNA) said that it will start an indefinite strike on Monday in the hospitals that are not ready to agree to the association's demands.

UNA held a meeting with members of the All India Health Care Providers Association (AIHCPA) here on Sunday.

UNA president Jasminsha said in a Facebook Live that seven private hospitals had agreed to the salary demand and signed an agreement following the meeting.

These hospitals are being exempted from the strike, UNA said.

He said AIHCPA represents a majority of hospitals in the state, and some of them have decided to continue discussions to reach an agreement.

Jasminsha said that under the agreement signed with the seven hospitals, the practice of appointing trainee nurses would be abolished, and the starting salary for nurses would be Rs 32,750.

He said the agreement would result in a gross salary hike of between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 for nurses currently working in private hospitals in Kerala.

Jasminsha said that a majority of the hospitals that agreed to hold discussions were small- and medium-sized institutions, while major hospitals remained hesitant to meet the demands.

Recently, the state government announced that nurses' basic salary would be increased to Rs 28,000, and UNA rejected that move.

