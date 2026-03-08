ICC T20 World Cup Final: Champions Again! Sensational India Dominate New Zealand To Win 3rd Title

India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times after they beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Asked to bat first after New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss, India posted a monumental total of 255/5, the highest score in a T20 World Cup final. India's innings was powered by thunderous half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

Abhishek, under pressure after having a subdued run including three ducks, blasted half-century off just 18 balls, the quickest in the tournamen. The no. 1 T20I batter walked back after scoring 52 in 21 balls. His innings was studded by six fours and three sixes. The 25-year-old's innings set platform for the defending champions to go for a huge score.

Champions!



Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup!



This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament.



This victory has filled every Indian heart with… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026

After Abhishek got out, Samson took charge of the proceedings as he completed third half-century in as many innings. Samson hit 89 in 46 balls and hit five fours and eight sixes along the way. The right-handed batter now holds the record of the highest score by a batter in a T20 World Cup final.

The 31-year-old yet again proved why he is so crucial for India in the T20Is. Before the final, he hit 97 not out against the West Indies and 89 against England in the semifinal.

Samson was aided by the fact that Kishan kept the runs flowing from the other end. Kishan, pushed to no.3, hammered 54 off 25 balls and hit four fours and same number of sixes.

Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy.



What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display.



Well done, Team India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳🏆 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2026

Shivam Dube's cameo of 26 in 8 balls ensured India posted 225/5, the highest total in a men's T20 World Cup final.

Chasing 256 was always going to be a daunting task for New Zealand, and whatever slim hopes they had took a major hit early in the innings.

Finn Allen — the hero of New Zealand's semi-final victory over South Africa — was dismissed in the third over, dealing an early blow to their massive chase. Tim Seifert hit a fighting half-century but the Kiwis kept wickets at regular interval.

India's pace ace Jasprit Bumrah made the most of the situation as he bowled a spell of 4/15, the best bowling performance in a T20 World Cup final.

Champions ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to… — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2026

New Zealand eventually capitulated on 159.

India, thus, have become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and also the first team to win tournament at home.

