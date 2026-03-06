Donald Trump's War On Iran An 'Extraordinary' Mistake: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has called the United States of America's war on Iran an "extraordinary mistake", reiterating his "no to war" stance, while maintaining that the relations with the US should be guided by "loyal cooperation" rather than confrontation.

Sanchez was speaking at a joint news conference with his Portuguese counterpart, Luis Montenegro, in the Southern city of Huelva. He said that the ties between allies should be maintained "with respect, in the spirit of loyal cooperation and on an equal footing."

His remarks have come after President Trump has called Spain a "terrible ally" for not allowing the United States to use bases inside Spain for strikes against Iran. The joint bases were evacuated by US aircrafts, following the snub by Sanchez.

Trump vociferously advocated a trade embargo on Spain, even as some other European countries, including France, expressed solidarity with Spain. Sanchez has been quite adamant with his "no to war" stance.

Even today, after the trade embargo threats by Trump, Sanchez called the US war on Iran an "extraordinary mistake" and "not in accordance with international law".

"Between allied countries, it is good to help when the other is right, but also to tell them when they are wrong or make a mistake, as is the case here," the Socialist leader added.

Sanchez's stance comes at a time when most of the countries have been rallying behind the United States in its war on Iran, in what the US is calling Operation Epic Fury, to bring about regime change in Tehran.

This, however, is not the first time Sanchez has been found standing against war. He earlier refused to join NATO allies in a pledge to boost defence spending, as demanded by Trump. He has also been a fierce critic of Israel's war in Gaza.

