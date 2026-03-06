Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Iran War Live Updates: No Plans To Pursue A Ceasefire, Says Iran; Ukraine Agrees To Assist US And Allies

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has stated that Tehran is fully prepared for the possibility of a U.S. ground offensive and has no plans to pursue a ceasefire or enter negotiations with Washington.

Read Time: 2 mins
2 minutes ago

The US, Israel-Iran conflict entered its seventh day on Friday, and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

Saudi Arabia's defense ministry reported that its air defense systems intercepted three ballistic missiles aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base, marking the second such incident in recent days. Meanwhile in Bahrain, authorities confirmed that two hotels and a residential building in Manama were struck, causing material damage but no casualties.

US President Donald Trump has urged Iranian diplomats stationed at embassies worldwide to defect and seek asylum, expanding his call for political and military personnel to abandon Tehran's leadership.

Gulf countries remain on high alert as Iran has launched several waves of drone and missile strikes across the region in response to continued attacks by the United States and Israel.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071
Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359
Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
Jordan: +962 770 422 276
Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128
Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502
Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)
Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the live updates on US, Israel-Iran War.

Mar 06, 2026 07:54 (IST)
Iran War Live: No Plans To Pursue A Ceasefire, Says Iran's Foreign Minister

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has stated that Tehran is fully prepared for the possibility of a U.S. ground offensive and has no plans to pursue a ceasefire or enter negotiations with Washington as the conflict with the United States and Israel escalates.

Speaking in a firm tone during an interview with NBC News, Araghchi said Iran’s armed forces are ready for any development and warned that any American ground operation would carry severe consequences for U.S. troops.

Mar 06, 2026 07:52 (IST)
Iran War Live: Canada Defence Chief's Big Statement

Canada’s defence chief has delivered a significant message, signalling that while Canada may contribute to efforts to help protect the Persian Gulf, the country will not take part in any U.S.-led military attacks on Iran. 

Mar 06, 2026 07:50 (IST)
Iran War Live: Ukraine To Help US And Its Allies Against Iranian Drones

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will assist the United States and its allies in countering Iran’s Shahed drones, following a request from Washington. He explained that he had received a formal appeal from the US for support in defending against drone attacks in the Middle East, and had authorised the transfer of equipment along with Ukrainian specialists, though he did not disclose specific details, as per reports from Guardian.

Russia has deployed tens of thousands of Shahed drones against Ukraine over the course of the war, at one point unleashing more than 800 drones and decoys in a single large‑scale overnight assault. Iran, in turn, has used the same drone model in retaliation to joint US‑Israeli strikes, launching them at targets across the Middle East.

Mar 06, 2026 07:45 (IST)
Iran War Live: US Central Command Says It Hit An Iranian Drone Carrier

The United States has announced that its forces struck an Iranian drone carrier, leaving the vessel ablaze, as the US‑Israeli offensive against Iran continues into its seventh day. In a statement posted on X, US Central Command said that American forces “are not holding back” in their campaign to dismantle Iran’s naval capabilities.

The command described the targeted drone carrier as being comparable in size to a World War II–era aircraft carrier. The statement did not specify the location of the strike.

Mar 06, 2026 07:22 (IST)
Iran War Live: Australian PM Confirms Three Australians Were Aboard US Submarine

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that three Australian nationals were aboard a US nuclear‑powered submarine that collided with — and ultimately sank — an Iranian military vessel in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Sky News, Albanese said Australia would not usually comment on such matters but did so due to National Security Committee deliberations and heightened public interest. He emphasized that while the Australians were on board, none of them took part in any offensive action against Iran.

Mar 06, 2026 07:15 (IST)
Iran War Live: Trump Calls For Iranian Diplomats To Defect

US President Donald Trump says, "I'm once again calling on all members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the military, and the police to lay down their arms. They are only going to be killed. And now is the time to stand up for the Iranian people and help take back your country... Accept immunity; we will give you immunity... or you will face absolutely guaranteed death... "

Mar 06, 2026 07:12 (IST)
Iran War Live: Brent Crude Nears $85

Brent crude hovered near $85 a barrel, after touching its highest level since mid-2024 in the previous session.

West Texas Intermediate crude has climbed about 18% this week, though futures slipped back toward $79 a barrel on Friday after US President Donald Trump signaled that "imminent action" could be taken to ease pressure on prices.

Oil Nears $85 As War Chokes Shipping Through Strait of Hormuz

Mar 06, 2026 07:05 (IST)
Iran War Live: US Grants Waiver To Allow India To Buy Russian Oil

The US Treasury has issued a temporary 30‑day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil already stranded at sea, a move announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent amid escalating turmoil in the Persian Gulf.

According to Bessent, the waiver is designed to keep global oil supplies flowing during the ongoing crisis and will not offer substantial financial benefit to Russia, since it applies only to existing cargoes currently stuck at sea, not new purchases.

img
Mar 06, 2026 07:02 (IST)
Iran War Live: Saudi Arabia Thwarts Three Ballistic Missile Attacks

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed that its air defence systems successfully intercepted a coordinated ballistic‑missile attack targeting Prince Sultan Air Base. According to an official statement released on X, Saudi Air Defence Forces detected, intercepted, and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched toward the strategic facility, preventing any reported damage or casualties.

Mar 06, 2026 06:58 (IST)
Iran War Live: Iranian Air Defense, Air Force, Navy And Leadership Is Gone, Says Trump

Donald Trump has said he had rejected what he claimed was an attempt by Tehran to restart negotiations on Tuesday.

