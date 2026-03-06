Iran War Live Updates: No Plans To Pursue A Ceasefire, Says Iran; Ukraine Agrees To Assist US And Allies

The US, Israel-Iran conflict entered its seventh day on Friday, and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

Saudi Arabia's defense ministry reported that its air defense systems intercepted three ballistic missiles aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base, marking the second such incident in recent days. Meanwhile in Bahrain, authorities confirmed that two hotels and a residential building in Manama were struck, causing material damage but no casualties.

US President Donald Trump has urged Iranian diplomats stationed at embassies worldwide to defect and seek asylum, expanding his call for political and military personnel to abandon Tehran's leadership.

Gulf countries remain on high alert as Iran has launched several waves of drone and missile strikes across the region in response to continued attacks by the United States and Israel.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the live updates on US, Israel-Iran War.