Five Stocks To Buy: Bharat Forge, BEL, REC, Oil India And Hindalco | March 6, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the defence, energy, metals, and automotive sectors.

Top picks include auto components manufacturer Bharat Forge, defense major BEL, energy players REC and Oil India, alongside metal giant Hindalco.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas.

Bharat Forge

Jai Bala, Founder & Chief Market Technician at Cashthechaos, sees upside in auto components maker Bharat Forge. He recommended a buy at an entry price of Rs 1,898, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 1,861.

Bharat Electronics (BEL)

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, identified a buying opportunity in defence major BEL. He recommended entering the stock at Rs 462 for a target of Rs 478, protecting the position with a stop loss placed at Rs 452.

REC

Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President of Research at Angel One, has placed a buy rating on power financier REC. He recommended a long position at Rs 340 for a target of Rs 359, placing a stop loss at Rs 327. (Singh noted that while he holds no personal position in these stocks, some of his clients may hold positions.

Oil India

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities also sees value in the state-run upstream energy space, recommending a buy on Oil India. He advised buying the stock at Rs 482 for a target of Rs 503, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 470.

Hindalco

Aamar Deo Singh of Angel One also suggested a long position on metal major Hindalco. He recommended buying the stock at Rs 945 for a target of Rs 979, advising traders to keep a stop loss at Rs 923.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

