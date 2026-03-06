Petrol, Diesel Prices Today March 6: Check Rates In Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely unchanged on Frday, March 6, even as global crude oil prices surged amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

Among major Indian cities, Hyderabad and Patna continue to have some of the highest petrol prices, while Delhi and Lucknow remain relatively cheaper markets, mainly due to differences in state-level taxes.

In the national capital, petrol was priced at ₹94.77 per litre, while diesel stood at ₹87.67 per litre, according to the latest price notification issued by state-run oil marketing companies.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities

Fuel prices vary across cities primarily because of differences in state taxes.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 94.77

Diesel: Rs 87.67

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 103.54

Diesel: Rs 90.03

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 105.45

Diesel: Rs 92.02

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 100.84

Diesel: Rs 92.39

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 107.46

Diesel: Rs 95.70

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 102.96

Diesel: Rs 90.99

Pune

Petrol: Rs 104.36

Diesel: Rs 90.88

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 94.69

Diesel: Rs 87.81

Jaipur

Petrol: Rs 104.69

Diesel: Rs 90.18

Ahmedabad

Petrol: Rs 94.47

Diesel: Rs 90.14

Patna

Petrol: Rs 105.23

Diesel: Rs 91.49

Global Oil Prices

Brent crude hovered near $85 a barrel, after touching its highest level since mid-2024 in the previous session.

West Texas Intermediate crude has climbed about 18% this week, though futures slipped back toward $79 a barrel on Friday after US President Donald Trump signaled that "imminent action" could be taken to ease pressure on prices.

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee–dollar exchange rate also influences fuel prices since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements.

Additionally, central excise duty and state-level VAT significantly affect the final retail price of petrol and diesel, which is why rates differ across cities.

